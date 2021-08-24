Everson Griffen Apologizes To Kirk Cousins ​​for Tweets From Previous This 12 months

Sure, the Vikings signed a defensive finish that when mentioned the group’s beginning quarterback is “ass”.

Everson Griffen, an established member of the group that performed for the Cowboys and Lions in 2020, posted a couple of tweets in January that he regrets Kirk Cousins. By means of Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer PressGriffen instructed journalists Monday that he’s going to make an apology to Cousins ​​for the messages.

“I’m I’m simply going to speak to Kirko and make an apology to him and feature a man-to-man dialog and we’ll depart or not it’s,” Griffen mentioned.

Griffen, along with tweeting that Cousins ​​is “ass,” mentioned this: “To invite [coach Mike] Zimmer if he sought after Kirk????”

Zimmer instructed journalists Monday that Griffen can be a “situational participant” with the Vikings. Defensive take on Michael Pierce will allow Griffen to reclaim No. 97.

Apologies or no longer, the truth that the Vikings introduced again Griffen after what he mentioned about cousins ​​may also be interpreted as a slap to cousins. Clap or no longer, it comes at a time when Zimmer is no doubt frustrated through the quarterback’s illogical anti-vaccine stance, particularly because it manner cousins ​​can be examined each day, and if he exams certain, he’ll robotically be long gone for a minimum of no less than 10 days.

So in truth, in a second of candor and/or after a couple of glasses of Caymus, Zimmer would possibly rather well agree presently with Griffen’s two-word description previous within the yr.