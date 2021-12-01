Everwild Hosts Alien Isolation Lead Designer: “I look forward to doing great things on this team”

The Rare exclusive for Xbox shows signs of life again, but we still do not know when we will see a new trailer.

By Axel García / Updated 1 December 2021, 08:54

Everwild, the Xbox project Rare studio is working on, has welcomed Alien Isolation lead designer, Gary Napper. Confirmed this week via VGC, Napper will join the Everwild team and take on the role of design director.

Napper joins the team after the departure of its creative director“I am excited to announce that today I have joined Rare as Everwild’s Design Director,” said Napper. “I really hope to do great things with this incredible team and studio.”

Napper comes to a team that has suffered some complicationsAs Everwild’s creative director dropped out of the project, and according to VGC, the title had to start development from scratch. This is the possible reason why Everwild has been absent more recent Xbox events.

Still, it’s good to know that one more industry talent will drive this much-anticipated project. Everwild promises to deliver something that the world has and has not seen before, but until we have a trailer or new images, we can only imagine what this statement means.

When will we know more about Everwild? It will probably take a long time because, according to the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, Rare won’t show the game again until you have something special worth watching.

