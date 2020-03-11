Every Character John Ratzenberger Has Played In A Pixar Movie, Including Onward

Development Employee Fenwick (Onward)

Once I noticed Onward, Pixar’s most up-to-date launch set an a modern-day, city fantasy world, certainly one of my first emotions of anticipation was all about John Ratzenberger’s look, however as soon as the movie was over, I needed to scan the credit to determine which character was his. I in all probability ought to have realized that he was one of many development employees, contemplating this marks the third that the actor has performed one in a Pixar film.