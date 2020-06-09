Every character who died in 13 Reasons Why

Warning: this text touches on subject material that some readers could discover distressing

Demise has usually been on the centre of controversial Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, with the present’s first sequence revolving round Hannah Baker’s suicide and the most recent sequence opening with the funeral of one other pupil.

Since Hannah’s tragic passing, numerous different Liberty Excessive college students have their demise, both by means of homicide, unlucky accident or sickness.

With the fourth and closing season ending with one other shock demise, right here’s all the characters which have been killed off all through the present.

**WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW FOR SEASON FOUR**

Hannah Baker

When did she die? Season one

Hannah Baker’s demise was the principle premise for seasons one and two of 13 Reasons Why. Whereas she died by suicide earlier than the occasions of the present, all through season one we see, in numerous flashbacks, why she felt she wanted to finish her life and who she held accountable.

After her demise, she despatched a field of tapes to her good friend and former love curiosity Clay Jensen to hearken to, with every tape containing a recording directed at anyone she felt was answerable for ruining her life and inflicting her melancholy.

Jeff Atkins

When did he die? Season one

Jeff Atkins was a Liberty Excessive pupil and good friend of Clay Jensen, who died earlier than the occasions of season one after crashing his automobile – he was believed to have been driving while intoxicated from a celebration.

Nonetheless, in episode 10, Hannah reveals in her tapes that Sheri, one other pupil, knocked down a cease signal while driving however didn’t alert the authorities as she didn’t wish to get in hassle. It was the dearth of cease signal which brought about Jeff, who was truly sober, to crash his automobile.

Bryce Walker

When did he die? Season three

Bryce Walker’s demise was the principle thriller of season three, with Clay and Ani spending weeks looking for out which of their buddies was his assassin.

Bryce had loads of enemies at Liberty Excessive, after Hannah’s tapes revealed in season one which he had raped each Hannah and Jessica, whereas in season two, it was revealed that they weren’t his solely victims.

Nonetheless, the ultimate episode of season three defined that whereas Zach did beat Bryce up, after Bryce ended Zach’s soccer profession by injuring him, it was truly Alex Standall who pushed him into the river after occupied with all of the injury Bryce had brought about his buddies.

Bryce due to this fact died from drowning, and never the accidents attributable to Zach.

To cowl for Alex, the group determined responsible Monty de la Cruz for Bryce’s homicide, as he was already serving time in jail for assaulting Tyler.

Monty de la Cruz

When did he die? Season three

Monty de la Cruz, a preferred soccer jock, was killed in jail throughout season three.

He was incarcerated after assaulting Tyler Downs with a brush on the finish of season two and was due to this fact serving time. Nonetheless, when phrase unfold across the jail that Monty was a “youngster rapist”, he was shortly focused and murdered in consequence.

After the group determined to pin Bryce’s homicide on him as effectively, Clay started to see visions of Monty throughout season 4 while coping with his guilt over the scenario.

Justin Foley

When did he die? Season 4

Justin Foley’s shock demise on the finish of season 4 was sudden, given the whole lot he had been by means of over the course of 4 seasons.

Regardless of surviving a heroin overdose throughout season two and changing into sober in season 4, Justin collapsed on the Liberty Excessive promenade and was recognized with HIV, which had developed into AIDS. A health care provider mentioned that he caught the illness from a drug syringe or when he prostituted himself while dwelling on the road.

He developed a terminal case of pneumonia and meningitis, dying shortly afterwards.

You probably have been affected by the problems raised in this text, contact Samaritans without cost from any cellphone at any time of the day or evening on 116 123

Or go to rapecrisis.org.uk. You’ll be able to name 0808 802 9999 between 12 midday – 2.30pm and seven – 9.30pm on daily basis of the 12 months for confidential assist and/or details about your nearest providers.

13 Reasons Why seasons 1-Four at the moment are out there on Netflix – try our lists of the finest TV reveals on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information