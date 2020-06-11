Every character who died in 13 Reasons Why

Warning: this text touches on material that some readers could discover distressing

Loss of life has usually been on the centre of controversial Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, with the present’s first sequence revolving round Hannah Baker’s suicide and the newest sequence opening with the funeral of one other scholar.

Since Hannah’s tragic passing, numerous different Liberty Excessive college students have their demise, both via homicide, unlucky accident or sickness.

With the fourth and remaining season ending with one other shock dying, right here’s the entire characters which were killed off all through the present.

**WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW FOR SEASON FOUR**

Hannah Baker

When did she die? Season one

Hannah Baker’s dying was the principle premise for seasons one and two of 13 Reasons Why. Whereas she died by suicide earlier than the occasions of the present, all through season one we see, in numerous flashbacks, why she felt she wanted to finish her life and who she held accountable.

After her dying, she despatched a field of tapes to her pal and former love curiosity Clay Jensen to take heed to, with every tape containing a recording directed at any person she felt was liable for ruining her life and inflicting her melancholy.

Jeff Atkins

When did he die? Season one

Jeff Atkins was a Liberty Excessive scholar and pal of Clay Jensen, who died earlier than the occasions of season one after crashing his automotive – he was believed to have been driving while intoxicated from a celebration.

Nevertheless, in episode 10, Hannah reveals in her tapes that Sheri, one other scholar, knocked down a cease signal while driving however didn’t alert the authorities as she didn’t need to get in hassle. It was the dearth of cease signal which brought on Jeff, who was truly sober, to crash his automotive.

Bryce Walker

When did he die? Season three

Bryce Walker’s dying was the principle thriller of season three, with Clay and Ani spending weeks looking for out which of their associates was his assassin.

Bryce had a number of enemies at Liberty Excessive, after Hannah’s tapes revealed in season one which he had raped each Hannah and Jessica, whereas in season two, it was revealed that they weren’t his solely victims.

Nevertheless, the ultimate episode of season three defined that whereas Zach did beat Bryce up, after Bryce ended Zach’s soccer profession by injuring him, it was truly Alex Standall who pushed him into the river after occupied with all of the injury Bryce had brought on his associates.

Bryce due to this fact died from drowning, and never the accidents attributable to Zach.

To cowl for Alex, the group determined guilty Monty de la Cruz for Bryce’s homicide, as he was already serving time in jail for assaulting Tyler.

Monty de la Cruz

When did he die? Season three

Monty de la Cruz, a well-liked soccer jock, was killed in jail throughout season three.

He was incarcerated after assaulting Tyler Downs with a brush on the finish of season two and was due to this fact serving time. Nevertheless, when phrase unfold across the jail that Monty was a “baby rapist”, he was rapidly focused and murdered because of this.

After the group determined to pin Bryce’s homicide on him as nicely, Clay started to see visions of Monty throughout season 4 while coping with his guilt over the scenario.

Justin Foley

When did he die? Season 4

Justin Foley’s shock dying on the finish of season 4 was sudden, given all the things he had been via over the course of 4 seasons.

Regardless of surviving a heroin overdose throughout season two and turning into sober in season 4, Justin collapsed on the Liberty Excessive promenade and was recognized with HIV, which had developed into AIDS. A physician stated that he caught the illness from a drug syringe or when he prostituted himself while dwelling on the road.

He developed a terminal case of pneumonia and meningitis, dying shortly afterwards.

You probably have been affected by the problems raised in this text, contact Samaritans without spending a dime from any telephone at any time of the day or evening on 116 123

Or go to rapecrisis.org.uk. You possibly can name 0808 802 9999 between 12 midday – 2.30pm and seven – 9.30pm on daily basis of the yr for confidential help and/or details about your nearest providers.

