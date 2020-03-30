Every Death Scene From The Final Destination Movies, Ranked

1. Final Destination 2: Evan Lewis – Impaled by the pinnacle by fireplace escape ladder

When lottery winner Evan Lewis enters his condominium in Final Destination 2, one of many first issues he does is toss a skillet full of outdated spaghetti out the window… and also you instantly know that’s the motion that’s going to value him his life. What makes his dying sequence so unimaginable, although, is simply how a lot it throws at you main as much as that time – with the magnet within the Chinese language meals destroying the microwave, his watch getting his wrist caught within the rubbish disposal, the burning mozzarella sticks, and the magically slamming home windows. By the point he will get to the fireplace escape you’re not likely solely positive how the spaghetti will present the nail in his coffin, however then it does when he slips on it and winds up getting a ladder to the eyeball.