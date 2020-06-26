Every Eurovision Song Contest winner by year

We do love a little bit of Eurovision trivia, and typically you want it multi functional place.

If you happen to’ve ever woken up in the midst of the night time pondering, ‘However which year did ABBA win?’ then don’t fear, we’ve obtained you coated.

Right here’s your complete listing of winners, from the primary track contest in 1956 by means of to final year’s present.

And in the event you’re searching for extra goodness from the competition, ensure you take a look at Netflix’s Eurovision film, starring Will Ferrell and a star-studded solid.

Every Eurovision winner by year

1956 – Switzerland, ‘Chorus’ carried out by Lys Assia

1957 – Netherlands, ‘Internet als toen’ carried out by Corry Brokken

1958 – France, ‘Dors mon amour’ carried out by Andre Claveau

1959 – Netherlands, ‘Een Beetje’ carried out by Teddy Scholten

1960 – France, ‘Tom Pillibi’ carried out by Jacqueline Boyer

1961 – Luxembourg, ‘Nous les amoureux’ carried out by Jean-Claude Pascal

1962 – France, ‘Un premier amour’ carried out by Isabelle Aubret

1963 – Denmark, ‘Dansevise’ carried out by Grethe and Jorgen Ingmann

1964 – Italy, ‘Non ho l’eta’ carried out by Gigliola Cinquetti

1965 – Luxembourg, ‘Poupee de cire, poupée de son’ carried out by France Gall

1966 – Austria, ‘Merci Cherie’ carried out by Udo Juergens

1967 – UK, ‘Puppet on a String’ carried out by Sandie Shaw

1968 – Spain, ‘La, la, la’ carried out by Massiel

1969 – 4-way tie! Spain, ‘Vivo cantando’ carried out by Salome, UK, ‘Increase Bang-a-Bang’ carried out by Lulu, Netherlands, ‘De troubadour’ carried out by Lenny Kuhr, France, ‘Un jour, un enfant’ carried out by Frida Boccara

1970 – Eire, ‘All Sorts of The whole lot’ carried out by Dana

1971 – Monaco, ‘Un banc, un arbre, une rue’ carried out by Séverine

1972 – Luxembourg, ‘Apres toi’ carried out by Vicky Leandros

1973 – Luxembourg, ‘Tu te reconnaitras’ carried out by Anne-Marie David

1974 – Sweden, ‘Waterloo’ carried out by ABBA

1975 -Netherlands, ‘Ding-a-Dong’ carried out by Train-In

1976 – UK, ‘Save Your Kisses For Me’ carried out by Brotherhood of Man

1977 – France, ‘L’oiseau et l’enfant’ carried out by Marie Myriam

1978 – Israel, ‘A-Ba-Ni-Bi’ carried out by Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta

1979 – Israel, ‘Hallelujah’ carried out by Milk and Honey

1980 – Eire, ‘What’s One other Year’ carried out by Johnny Logan

1981 – UK, ‘Making Your Thoughts Up’, carried out by Bucks Fizz

1982 – Germany, ‘Ein bisschen Frieden’ carried out by Nicole

1983 – Luxembourg, ‘Si la vie est cadeau’ carried out by Corinne Hermes

1984 – Sweden, ‘Diggi-Lavatory Diggi-Ley’ carried out by Herreys

1985 – Norway, ‘La det swinge’ carried out by Bobbysocks!

1986 – Belgium, ‘J’aime la vie’ carried out by Sandra Kim

1987 – Eire, ‘Maintain Me Now’ carried out by Johnny Logan

1988 – Switzerland, ‘Ne partez pas sans moi’ carried out by Celine Dion

1989 – Yugoslavia, ‘Rock Me’ carried out by Riva

1990 – Italy, ‘Insieme: 1992’ carried out by Toto Cutugno

1991 – Sweden, ‘Fangad av en stormvind’ carried out by Carola

1992 – Eire, ‘Why Me?’ carried out by Linda Martin

1993 – Eire, ‘In Your Eyes’ carried out by Niamh Kavanagh

1994 – Eire, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Children’ carried out by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan

1995 – Norway, ‘Nocturne’ carried out by Secret Backyard

1996 – Eire, ‘The Voice’ carried out by Eimear Quinn

1997 – UK, ‘Love Shine a Gentle’ carried out by Katrina and the Waves

1998 – Israel, ‘Diva’ carried out by Dana Worldwide

1999 – Sweden, ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ carried out by Charlotte Nilsson

2000 – Denmark, ‘Fly on the Wings of Love’ carried out by the Olsen Brothers

2001 – Estonia, ‘Everyone’ carried out by Tanal Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL

2002 – Latvia, ‘I Wanna’ by Marie N

2003 – Turkey, ‘Everyway That I Can’ carried out by Sertab Erener

2004 – Ukraine, ‘Wild Dances’ carried out by Rusiana

2005 – Greece, ‘My Quantity One’ carried out by Helena Paparizou

2006 – Finland, ‘Onerous Rock Hallelujah’ carried out by Lordi

2007 – Serbia, ‘Molitva’ carried out by Marija Serifovic

2008 – Russia, ‘Imagine’ carried out by Dima Bilan

2009 – Norway, ‘Fairytale’ carried out by Alexander Rybak

2010 – Germany, ‘Satellite tv for pc’ carried out by Lena

2011 – Azerbaijan, ‘Operating Scared’ carried out by Ell & Nikki

2012 – Sweden, ‘Euphoria’ carried out by Loreen

2013 – Denmark, ‘Solely Teardrops’ carried out by Emmelie de Forest

2014 – Austria, ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’ carried out by Conchita Wurst

2015 – Sweden ‘Heroes’ carried out by Mans Zelmerlow

2016 – Ukraine, ‘1944’ carried out by Jamala

2017 – Portugal, ‘Amar pelos dois’ carried out by Salvador Sobral

2018 – Israel, ‘Toy’ carried out by Netta

2019 – Netherlands, ‘Arcade’ carried out by Duncan Laurence

Whilst you await Eurovision 2021 take a look at the complete listing of the Eurovision 2020 acts. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.