“Every family is different”: the unexpected defense of the father of the 16-year-old tennis player after the controversial celebration with his daughter at the US Open

The tennis player Sara Bejlek It has been in the news this week for the celebrations that he starred in with his father and his coach after the victory he achieved against the British Heather Watson. The fact that both have patted her butt on several occasions and that her father even kissed her on the mouth alarmed many users on social networks. The fact took on such importance that now the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the United States spoke about it.

Before a query from the English portal DailyMail, the embassy pointed out that what happened “has not been a problem at all in the Czech media”, implying that the controversy did not generate a stir in their country. In turn, she limited herself to pointing out that “it is a personal issue, each family is different”, and insisted that this type of reaction: “They differ from one family to another”.

Something similar had been declared by the 16-year-old tennis player herself in dialogue with the Czech portal sports: “Dad is my dad and always will be. And I’ve known my coach since I was eight years old. He records me, massages me. If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, nobody would deal with it. But since we are in the United States, everyone talks about it. But like I say, we talked and it won’t happen again.” In this regard, he added: “Of course I saw the video. It was a spontaneous reaction from the whole team. It certainly may seem inconvenient and awkward to some, but we’ve already discussed it with the team. It will not happen again”.

Sara Bejlek is one of the most promising tennis players in the Czech Republic (Gettyimages)

Beyond these positions, the news has taken on global significance. It is that the reaction of his father, Jaroslav Bejlekand his coach, Jakub Kahoun, patting the athlete on the butt on several occasions to the young woman has not gone unnoticed by the fans. In social networks, thousands have already expressed a negative opinion on the subject and have even asked the WTA (the body that regulates women’s tennis) to take some action. For now, in his next presentation this was not repeated.

Sara Bejlek lost in her next match against Russian Liudmila Samsonova 3-6 and 1-6 in the next round so she said goodbye to the US Open early, but the controversy has settled beyond her performance. Regarding her debut at the US Open, the Czech was very happy: “It was a great experience for me and I am very happy for the US Open. I am already looking forward to the next tournaments. I’ve had good results, but this opponent really believed in herself and I couldn’t do much with her.”

