Every Hayao Miyazaki Movie Including Spirited Away, Ranked

10. Ponyo (2008)

Ponyo is the story of a goldfish that falls in love with slightly boy and desires to be human, however her father disapproves. So actually, it’s The Little Mermaid, however a lot, a lot weirder.

Some folks adore Ponyo. However I merely simply take pleasure in it. Watching Ponyo run on waves is enthralling and it’s an enthralling story. However by the tip of it, I’m form of simply shrugging. This can be a Miyazaki film the place the animation does many of the legwork.