Every James Wan Movie Including Aquaman, Ranked

7. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Going a lot additional into the astral projection angle than its predecessor (a lot to its detriment, in my view), Insidious: Chapter 2 once more considerations Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins because the Lambert household, as they study much more concerning the backstory of the assorted ghosts (this time, we get one known as “The Bride in Black”, which is type of creepy) that proceed to hang-out them.

I do know Insidious: Chapter 2 has its followers, however I simply discover it to be a a lot lesser film that the unique. This isn’t to discredit Wan, who nonetheless had sufficient tense scares to make it a worthwhile sequel. However when the unique film is so good, then the sequel must be both higher or not less than considerably on par. Sadly, it’s neither. However A-plus for effort.