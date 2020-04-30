Every Major Ozark Character Death So Far, Including Season 3

How Ben Davis Died On Ozark

After being put in a state hospital to deal with his bipolar dysfunction following an arrest, Ben was sprung from the power by Ruth with the assistance of Darlene Snell. An unhinged Ben then went to Helen Pierce and revealed what she actually did for a dwelling to her teenage daughter. The Byrdes tried to guard Ben as greatest they might from the murderous Helen, however Wendy inevitably gave up his location to Helen’s hitman Nelson when she realized he might endanger the whole household.