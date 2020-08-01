Every month 400-500 suspected corona patients are dying in Pune, no account of this: Mayor

Pune: The mayor of Maharashtra city of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol, has alleged that there is no account of at least 400 deaths in the city suspected to have been caused by Kovid-19. The mayor said on Friday that at least 400 to 500 suspected corona virus patients are dying every month at Sassoon General Hospital and private hospitals in the city, which is not being accounted for. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Uddhav Thackeray said – Do not create controversy in Maharashtra and Bihar

Pune Mayor Mohol said that he had raised this issue during a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday when he came to take stock of the Corona virus situation in the city.

He alleged, "At least 12 suspected patients of corona virus are dying every day in Sassoon Hospital." Similar cases are also coming up in private hospitals. "

Mohol claimed, “No account is being kept of these deaths, because these patients are either brought to the hospital in a dead state or they die soon after arriving there.”

The Mayor said, “As per the guidelines, no investigation is done on the dead person. But when doctors do X-rays of these people, then they show symptoms of Kovid-19. ” He said that while taking this issue with the Chief Minister, he demanded to take steps to prevent such deaths.

Mohol said, “Patients should be detected early so that they can get timely treatment and prevent such deaths.” Following the allegations, District Magistrate Naval Kishore Ram said that an inquiry would be conducted in this regard and a report has been sought from Sassoon Hospital. He said, “District administration personnel keep visiting Sassoon Hospital and check the records. It is less likely that any wrong information or less information is being given in Pune. ”

The District Magistrate said, “There may be some issues related to data entry. But the figures mentioned by the honorable mayor seem impossible. But we will conduct an impartial inquiry as I have sought a report from Sassoon. “