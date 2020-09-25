Every new Amazon product after announcement: from Echo to Fire TV

The final couple of weeks have been jammed again with Apple product launches, Xbox Collection X pre-orders and simply typically an entire load of tech merchandise for us to purchase, and it doesn’t look to be letting up anytime quickly.

Amazon has simply launched a load of new merchandise at its annual launch occasion, protecting every part from a redesigned Echo Dot to a flying safety digicam within the type of the Ring All the time House Cam.

Listed below are all the important thing bulletins from Amazon for you to get enthusiastic about.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot



Amazon



The web retailer has simply given its best-selling good audio system a makeover. Now with a spherical design, the Echo 4th Gen is on the market to pre-order now.

Costing £89.99, the new good speaker might be formally launched on twenty second October in three colors; Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

A new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have additionally been revealed. With the identical round form, each good audio system are on pre-order at £49.99 and £59.99 every.

Pre-order the Echo Dot now

Echo Dot Youngsters Version



Amazon



Alongside the newly launched Echo Dot is the Echo Dot Youngsters Version. Out there in a Tiger or Panda design, the Youngsters Version comes with animal-themed alarms.

The Echo Dot Youngsters Version will value £59.99

Echo Present 10

Out there to pre-order now, the Echo Present 10 has a 10-inch, adaptive HD show that ought to routinely stays in view once you work together with Alexa—irrespective of the place you might be within the room.

Amazon additionally promise that regardless of this new swivel motion, the good show will fully silent because it does so.

Throughout video calls, the new 13-megapixal, wide-angle digicam pans and zooms to preserve you on the centre of the body and there’s a new Alexa Group Calling operate that permits you to telephone eight individuals without delay.

Out there in two colors — Charcoal and Glacier White — the Echo Present 10 will set you again £239.99. We don’t have a precise delivery date however Amazon promise it’ll be earlier than the top of the yr.

Pre-order the Echo Present 10 for £239.99 now

Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is certainly one of Amazon’s best-selling merchandise and its simply received an replace. It’s 50 per cent extra highly effective than the earlier era Fire TV Stick, whereas utilizing 50 per cent much less energy.

On pre-order now, the Fire TV Stick is priced at £39.99 and is ready to be launched on thirtieth September.

Pre-order the Fire TV Stick now

Fire TV Stick Lite



Amazon



There’s a new addition to Amazon’s good TV stick line-up, too.

Costing simply £29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite will allow you to stream in full-HD with HDR and it comes with a new Alexa Voice Distant Lite.

Just like the new Fire TV Stick, additionally it is 50 per cent extra highly effective than the earlier era.

Pre-order the Fire TV Stick Lite for £29.99

All-new Fire TV expertise

Fire TV can also be getting a person expertise replace. Firstly, the Primary Menu is now on the centre of your display and makes it straightforward to discover what you’re on the lookout for.

The Alexa voice controls have additionally been improved together with a new operate, which is a devoted Alexa Discover vacation spot,. It shows well-liked Alexa options, and helps you examine the climate, view shares, and extra.

Ring All the time House Cam

The Ring All the time House Cam is a small, autonomous indoor digicam that can routinely fly to predetermined areas of the house to provide you with a number of viewpoints with only one digicam.

It solely information when in flight so when it’s not in use it sits in a dock and the digicam is bodily blocked. And, Amazon say it’s loud sufficient so that you hear when it’s in movement.

The Ring All the time House Cam might be $249 (approx £195).

The UK might be getting two new good safety cameras within the type of Blink Indoor and Blink Out of doors. Powered by two AA lithium batteries, the cameras have up to a two-year battery life, provide 1080p HD video, IR evening imaginative and prescient, and two-way audio.

Out there to pre-order now, Blink Indoor will value you £79.99, with the Out of doors priced at £99.99.

A Cloud Service referred to as Luna

Amazon has launched a new cloud service to rival that of Google’s Stadia, and permit you to stream video games. This comes together with Luna+, a recreation channel and an Alexa-enabled Luna controller.

Throughout early entry to the channel, Amazon may have well-liked video games like Management, Resident Evil 7, GRID, Yooka-Laylee and The Not possible Lair, and Brothers: A Story of Two Sons. The retailer has additionally introduced a new recreation channel with recreation writer Ubisoft might be obtainable via Luna.

Enthusiastic about Amazon Prime Day? Then be sure that to keep watch over Amazon’s Black Friday offers, too.