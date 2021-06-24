Every other case of conversion in UP’s NOIDA: Mom’s allegation – Son Darsh Saxena was once made Mohammad Rehan Ansari

UP, Noida, Spiritual Conversion, UP, Uttar Pradesh, UP Information, UP Crime Information: Uttar Pradesh (UTTAR PRADESH) convert to (Spiritual Conversion ) After the massive case got here to gentle, any other case has arise in Noida of the state. A Noida circle of relatives has accused their son of having him transformed after his disappearance. This boy has been lacking since Would possibly 2018, when he was once 17 years previous. Noida Police informed that Darsh Saxena (Darsh Saxena)The lacking record was once lodged on the Section 2 police station. Mom together with her son Darsh Saxena (Darsh Saxena) of Mohammad Rehan Ansari (Mohd Rehaan Ansari) as alleged of getting passed through conversion. Additionally Learn – UP: In Kanpur, 10 households wrote out of doors their properties ‘migrating from right here’, know the entire subject

Police mentioned that we discovered that he (Darsh Saxena) Mohammad Rehan Ansari (Mohd Rehaan Ansari) He had created his Fb account within the title of This ID has now been deactivated. The mummy of the lacking boy mentioned on Wednesday, “We wish to learn about his smartly being. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Woman thrown from 2d flooring after sexual attack in Mathura, additionally accused of assaulting circle of relatives

ACP of Central Noida, Abdul Qadir mentioned, son Darsh Saxena was once accused of conversion via a circle of relatives after he went lacking since Would possibly 2018. “His title at the Truecaller app would arise as Rehaan. At the moment, we filed a lacking individual report back to steer clear of non secular animosity. Additionally Learn – Distillery Unit In UP: Rs 1250.44 crore funding to arrange distillery unit in UP

He was once about 17 then. An FIR was once lodged at Section 2 Police Station in 2018. On probe, we discovered his title on Fb account as Mohd Rehaan Ansari, the identity has been deactivated now. We’re in search of him: Abdul Qadir, ACP-1 (Central Noida) %.twitter.com/bYPkIT8zf9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2021

Allow us to tell that on June 21, Further Director Basic of Police (Legislation and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar had claimed that the ATS was once getting knowledge for a while that Pakistan’s intelligence company was once accumulating cash from ISI and different overseas channels. Some persons are seeking to get conversions and to unfold enmity amongst non secular categories. In this knowledge, the staff of ATS Uttar Pradesh arrested Qazi Jahangir and Umar Gautam after interrogation on June 20. A case was once registered towards him and his group Islamic Dawa Heart and others at Lucknow’s ATS police station on quite a lot of fees together with dishonest, conspiracy, spreading non secular enmity, insulting any faith.

ATS arrested Mufti Qazi Jehangir Alam (Resident Jogabai, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi) and Mohammad Umar Gautam (Resident Batla Space, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi) of the crowd who transformed deaf scholars and deficient other people with the trap of cash, jobs and marriage. Delhi) was once arrested via ATS.

Prashant Kumar informed that Umar Gautam was once a Hindu to start with, however he authorised Muslim faith and changed into lively in changing. He quoted Omar as announcing that to this point he has transformed a few thousand non-Muslim other people to Muslim faith and were given them married to Muslims. This marketing campaign is being run thru a company known as Islamic Dawa Heart running in Jamia Nagar, New Delhi. Consistent with the police, within the interrogation of Umar Gautam, conversion has been showed.

