Every other farmer in the country is against all three new agricultural laws: the survey revealed big

The Indian Farmers Perception of the New Agri Lodge: The Indian Farmers Perception of the New Agri Lodge has found that every other farmer in the country is against three recently passed agricultural laws from Parliament, while 35 percent of the farmers support these laws. It has been revealed in a survey of village connection. However, it was also found that more than 36 percent of the 52 percent farmers who opposed agricultural laws did not know much about these laws. Similarly, out of 35 percent farmers who support agricultural laws, about 18 percent do not know much about them.

Village Connection conducted this survey from October 3 to October 9 in 53 districts of 16 states of the country. According to the survey, 57 percent of farmers fear that they will be forced to sell their crops at a lower price in the open market after the new agricultural law comes into force. While 33 percent farmers fear that the government will end the minimum support price (MSP) system.

Interestingly, out of more than half (52 percent) farmers opposing these agricultural laws, 36 percent have no specific knowledge about these laws. About 44 percent of the farmers said that the Modi government is a 'pro-farmer' (pro-farmer), while about 28 percent said that they are 'anti-farmers'. Also, in another question of the survey, majority of the farmers (35 percent) said that the Modi government has done a good job for the farmers, while about 20 percent said that the government is in support of private companies.

Explain that a section of farmers and farmer organizations is opposing the new agricultural laws. To know the opinion of farmers on these new laws, Village Connection surveyed 5,022 farmers spread across all regions of the country. The survey found that a total of 67 percent of the farmers were aware of these three agricultural laws. Two-thirds of the farmers knew about the opposition of the farmers running in the country. Awareness of the protest was highest among the farmers in the northwest region (91 percent) of the country, which includes Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The eastern region (West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh) saw the lowest (46 percent) awareness of farmers’ opposition.