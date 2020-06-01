Every single series of Strictly Come Dancing: ranked

Not all series of Strictly Come Dancing are born equal.

After all, for the time being, we’re determined for Strictly to return again in any form or kind this autumn, after social distancing considerations have left the present’s fast future up within the air.

However trying again over series passed by, which had been the classic years and which had been a number of sequins brief of the complete sparkle?

Learn on as we reveal our final rating of each series, from the primary ever present in 2004 to Kelvin Fletcher’s win final 12 months.

17. 2004, Series 1, received by newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky

We’ll be eternally grateful to the primary Strictly. It gave us the uncooked supplies for what turned one of our favorite reveals, however series one was a really totally different beast. No person fairly knew if it might work, and everybody was discovering their toes because the present went alongside.

There was no Clauditorium, as a substitute Tess Daly interviewed the contestants in a really tough and prepared backstage space. We had been nonetheless attending to know the judges and the dancing was nowhere close to pretty much as good as it’s as we speak. There have been solely eight {couples} competing, most of whom had been actually fairly dangerous!

Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole received with their Soiled Dancing-inspired showdance, however aside from that, there wasn’t quite a bit to report. Oh, Anton Du Beke did come third with Lesley Garrett, which might be newsworthy lately!

16. 2009, Series 7, received by presenter Chris Hollins

This was a wierd series. It was the primary 12 months that Strictly received dragged into the primary information agenda, because the dancing received overshadowed by Alesha Dixon changing Arlene Phillips on the judging panel. Some thought it was ageist, others believed Alesha didn’t have sufficient expertise, however everybody had an opinion.

BBC Breakfast’s sport presenter Chris Hollins lifted the Glitterball, beating Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle, who was arguably a a lot better dancer. Nonetheless, the very best factor to return out of the 2009 series was Chris and Ola’s enjoyable Charleston, which you’ll be able to watch right here.

15. 2004, Series 2, received by actress Jill Halfpenny

2004 was all about one dance. Whereas the talent stage within the early years usually wasn’t a patch on what we’d anticipate now, Jill Halfpenny and professional companion Darren Bennett produced a jive that’s nonetheless talked about as we speak. The very best accolade any jiving contestant can get is to be in comparison with Jill, even now. It was the primary dance to ever obtain 4 10s from the judges, the choreography nonetheless makes you smile and it was a dance flooring dream.

Aside from that not a large amount occurred, though It Takes Two was launched and Julian Clary was nice worth as a contestant, particularly when he received his maracas out…

14. 2005, Series 3, received by cricketer Darren Gough

This was the primary 12 months that the Strictly ultimate felt shut, and provided us actual stress. Olympian Colin Jackson actually ought to have received. He was the very best dancer, the general public beloved him. However all of us realized an necessary lesson in 2005: that the showdance actually could make or break your probabilities of Strictly success. Erin Boag choreographed a dangerous quantity for Colin that concerned tuxedos and life-sized puppets. That’s proper, puppets. Darren and companion Lilia Kopylova performed it protected with a enjoyable, razzle dazzle quantity and victory was theirs.

This was additionally the 12 months that would-be It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball joined the Strictly household, ending third with Ian Waite.

13. 2018, Series 16, received by presenter Stacey Dooley

After 4 earlier appearances within the ultimate, this was the 12 months that Kevin Clifton lastly lifted the Glitterball, so how can this series be so low on the checklist?! Nicely other than Kevin’s triumph, 2018 was one thing of an annus horribilis for Strictly. For starters, there have been ideas the line-up wasn’t A-list sufficient (regardless that Faye from Steps was there, come on individuals!). Then these footage of Seann Walsh and professional companion Katya Jones got here out and all of a sudden no one cared about what was taking place on the dance flooring.

Throw in an ungainly argument between Danny John-Jules and his companion Amy Dowden, which noticed him refusing to seem on It Takes Two, and criticism that Ashley Roberts had an excessive amount of dance expertise, and it was usually a tough series.

12. 2013, Series 11, received by mannequin Abbey Clancy

This was Aljaz and Janette’s first 12 months on the present and so they made such an impression that Aljaz received the series, lifting the Glitterball with Abbey Clancy. Their routines had been dreamy however it was a reasonably quiet 12 months in any other case with out many memorable dances or entertaining novelty acts. GMB presenter Susanna Reid and Corrie star Natalie Gumede had been each runners up that 12 months.

11. 2007, Series 5, received by singer Alesha Dixon

Alesha surprised everybody on Strictly 2007. Actually, we had been blown away.

Lengthy earlier than her controversial appointment as a choose, Alesha was a Mis-Teeq singer who most conventional Strictly viewers had by no means heard of. All of the sudden she burst onto our screens with unbelievable performances and highly effective routines, and Bruce was calling her Britain’s reply to Beyonce. After all she received – no one else got here shut.

This was additionally the primary 12 months we received a Sunday evening outcomes present, making Strictly a weekend-long occasion – we authorized.

10. 2014, Series 12, received by presenter Caroline Flack

Glossing over the bit the place Donny Osmond arrived and performed visitor choose for per week, this was an important 12 months. It was powerful to name the ultimate – Caroline Flack, Blue’s Simon Webbe and Saturdays star Frankie Bridge had all put in good performances over the series, together with Caroline’s Charleston and Frankie’s wonderful Defying Gravity tango.

Plus there was Judy Murray, attempting her highest to bop and profitable followers, however proving that her household is healthier at racket sports activities than Rumba. Anton Du Beke tried to make her sparkle and so they had a good time, however Judy by no means had an opportunity at victory.

Oh and Scott Mills dressed up as a crab.

9. 2015, Series 13, received by The Needed singer Jay McGuiness

The professionals are such an necessary, typically under-valued half of Strictly, and this 12 months gave us three of the easiest: Giovanni Pernice, whose choreography was off the charts, particularly the Chicago-themed routine he did with Georgia Might Foote that 12 months; Oti, who everyone knows is sensational; and Gleb Savchenko! The one 12 months surprise didn’t keep lengthy, however boy did he make an affect along with his ‘Gleb specials’ (attractive strikes he made up) and that Paso Doble he created for Anita Rani at Blackpool. With all of these good choreographers out to impress, plus an epic Pulp Fiction Jive from Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani, and Jeremy Vine dressed as a cowboy, this was a really robust 12 months.

The one factor that allow this series down was the ultimate – Jay was out-danced by cleaning soap stars Georgia and Kellie Vivid however nonetheless received, making the very lengthy episode really feel like a bit of a waste of time.

8. 2006, Series 4, received by cricketer Mark Ramprakash

Series 4 had a prime line-up. Firstly, can we point out that an precise Spice Lady took half (and didn’t win. We all know. Precise outrage). Emma Bunton completed third with Darren Bennett. In the meantime, three sporting legends learnt methods to dance: Manchester United goalie Peter Schmeichel, who got here seventh and rugby’s Matt Dawson, who simply misplaced out to Mark ‘snake hips’ Ramprakash, profitable with the good Karen Hardy.

It was a enjoyable, shut series and must also be remembered for introducing 4 of the present’s hottest skilled dancers. That was the primary time Tango maestros Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace competed within the series, and in addition our first likelihood to observe James and Ola Jordan. The 4 of them actually livened up the present for a few years, with contemporary new choreography, aptitude and chemistry. Whereas James later turned a Strictly dangerous boy, arguing with the judges at any time when he might, Ola’s catsuits went down within the Strictly historical past books.

7. 2010, Series 8, received by actress Kara Tointon

We do love a romance. Rumours had been swirling about Kara and her companion Artem Chigvintsev, and their chemistry was apparent once they danced collectively. The need-they-won’t-they stored us all , and after the couple lifted the Glitterball they did certainly get collectively correctly, awww. And no ‘Strictly curse’ speak both – they had been each single!

This was one of the most-watched series within the present’s historical past, partly as a result of of Ann Widdecombe. In contrast to John Sergeant who got here earlier than, Ann embraced how ineffective she was and performed up the pantomime routines. She flew throughout the ground on a zipper wire and was actually pulled alongside by Anton Du Beke frequently. It was hysterical, even Craig Revel Horwood sniggered.

A particular point out goes to EastEnders star Scott Maslen, who put in some good dances, a lot to Bruno Tonioli’s delight. “Sccccccccccoooootttttt!” he would shout earlier than he gave any suggestions on his dances. Don’t ask why, it’s Bruno.

6. 2019, Series 17, received by ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher

Final 12 months’s series was fairly incredible wasn’t it? Final-minute recruit Kelvin Fletcher stepped in for injured Jamie Laing and gave common professional Oti her first likelihood to elevate the Glitterball. Plus we had been launched to Oti’s fab-u-lous sister Motsi, who joined the judging panel after Darcey’s departure.

There have been surprises, there have been stand-out dances and most excitingly there was a star rising to the stratosphere in skilled dancer Johannes Radebe. We beloved all of it.

5. 2017, Series 15, received by actor Joe McFadden

It’s a testomony to the standard of this series that Reverend Richard Coles was the second individual to be eradicated. He ought to have stayed for much longer however there have been so many individuals to vote for. Paralympian Johnny Peacock was inspirational, all people beloved Ruth Langsford, Susan Calman performed Marvel Girl, Debbie McGee proved you didn’t need to be underneath 40 to succeed in the ultimate and Gemma Atkinson fell in love with Gorka Marquez. Alexandra Burke was most likely the very best dancer, scoring extra 10s than any contestant that had gone earlier than, however Joe charmed the viewers, and Katya’s imaginative choreography was lastly rewarded. Oh and we met new Head Decide Shirley Ballas for the primary time too!

4. 2008, Series 6, received by actor Tom Chambers

There’s two causes this series options so extremely on the checklist. Firstly, the truth that it was a detailed battle made all the things way more attention-grabbing. Holby actor Tom Chambers was neck-and-neck with S Membership 7 star Rachel Stevens all through the series, and mannequin Lisa Snowden might have simply received too. Rachel produced some scorching Tangos with fellow pocket rocket Vincent, however Tom’s tap-dancing, musical theatre-inspired Showdance sealed the deal and he turned a worthy winner with companion Camilla Dallerup.

The second motive is John Sergeant. It’s hilarious to suppose of now, however the nation received its knickers in a twist as garbage dancer and as soon as severe political journalist John dragged companion Kristina Rihanoff throughout the ground and thru to week 9. We often love a novelty act, however tons of viewers had been livid that he was doing so properly (regardless that many Strictly followers had been clearly spending cash voting for him). Ultimately, embarrassed by the entire thing, John withdrew from the competitors. Drama!

3. 2016, Series 14, received by presenter Ore Oduba

What a ultimate! Hollyoaks star Danny Mac, presumably probably the most spectacular contestant the present has ever seen, up in opposition to Ore Oduba, who had received reward from Gene Kelly’s widow no much less, and Louise Redknapp, who additionally shone. It was too near name, however Ore and Joanne Clifton’s belter of a Showdance received the series and there wasn’t a dry eye in the home.

It wasn’t all concerning the front-runners both. Decide Rinder was brilliantly entertaining too and who can neglect Ed Balls? Gangnam type won’t ever sound the identical once more…

This was Len Goodman’s ultimate series as head choose, too, which made it additional particular.

2. 2012, Series 10, received by Olympic gymnast Louis Smith

This was an excellent Strictly 12 months and solely narrowly misses out on the highest spot. The nation was on a excessive after the London 2012 Olympics, which had gone amazingly properly, and two of our heroes, Victoria Pendleton and Louis Smith joined the road up. Louis had a correct Strictly ‘journey’, studying to loosen up and act his method via the dances. The Showdance was a show of all the things he’d realized, mixed along with his energy from gymnastics. It was silver on the Video games, however gold at Strictly.

It wasn’t all about Louis although. Lisa Riley was an surprising signing however was genuinely glorious on the dance flooring, proving an exquisite inspiration for all ladies. Additionally, Darcey Bussell changed Alesha Dixon on the judging panel, bringing class, expertise and stomach laughs when she always referred to Len, Bruno and Craig as “the boys”.

1. 2011, Series 9, received by McFly drummer Harry Judd

Simply pipping an excellent 2012 to the submit, series 9 will get our vote for the very best Strictly of all time. There was a lot pleasure – Claudia Winkleman began internet hosting the outcomes present, Zoe Ball took over It Takes Two, Russell Grant received fired out of a cannon – that’s A-grade leisure!

It was a beautiful combination of contestants that made this such a particular series. Harry Judd charmed the nation and was a really worthy winner, however bear in mind there was additionally the legendary Jason Donovan, Lulu, Robbie Savage, Holly Valance, Alex Jones and Anita Dobson. There was actually one thing for everybody, together with Pasha Kovalev with a bald cap and inexperienced face paint, jiving as Shrek. What extra might you need?!

Strictly Come Dancing is anticipated to return to BBC1 within the Autumn. To search out out what’s on at the moment, take a look at our TV Information.