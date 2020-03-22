Every Star Wars Movie Ranked, Including The Rise Of Skywalker

10. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2019)

Being the ultimate movie within the Skywalker Saga, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was at all times going to be seen with an additional layer of scrutiny subsequent to the entire different episodes – however the issue is that it invitations itself to further criticism by nature of being a poorly put collectively blockbuster. In some ways it looks like an tried (an pointless) apology to followers who had been upset by the stunning selections made in Star Wars: The Final Jedi, and its try to backtrack and alter issues makes it function like two films smashed collectively as one. It’s all plot and no story, and delivers zero satisfying conclusions for any of its characters.