Every upcoming Disney live-action remake in the next few years

We’ve develop into used to the Disney reside motion remake in current years, with a slew of the studio’s animated hits having been given an refresh in the final few years.

Thus far Disney followers have been handled to new variations of Cinderella, Magnificence and the Beast, The Jungle Ebook, The Lion King and Dumbo – and there’s way more on the method, with Ariel, and Cruella simply two of the iconic characters set to be given a contemporary replace in the coming months.

You could find a whole listing of all the upcoming Disney reside motion remakes under, together with details about which upcoming releases have been affected by coronavirus.

Mulan – launch date 4th September 2020

Though Disney hoped that its remake of Mulan would interact Chinese language audiences in a method that the animated unique did not do, the ongoing coronavirus disaster considerably impacted the movie’s launch. Initially slated for 27th March, Mulan was then moved to a summer season launch date, earlier than a cinema launch was scrapped in favour of the movie launching on subscription service Disney+ at a premium price.

This time round, the movie follows the unique Ballad of Mulan extra intently, a transfer which has already acquired constructive critiques from previews.

Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Chum Ehelepola, Boson An, Yoson An

Cruella – launch date 28th Could 2021



God is a Girl in accordance with Disney star Ariana Grande, however so is the Satan. Effectively, no less than that’s what Disney’s been telling us since its 1961 animation with the not-so-subtly named fur-obsessed villain, Cruella De Vil. If she doesn’t scare you no evil factor will…

However issues may be about to alter. In Disney’s upcoming live-action movie Cruella, we’ll hear the story of how the iconic character turned the girl she is. Anticipate a tragic backstory that’s extra sympathetic in the direction of Ms De Vil – and (arguably) an equally tragic style backstory… do you know that Cruella went by way of a punk section in the 80s?

It doesn’t appear to be the movie’s launch date shall be affected by coronavirus (but), because it was moved from its unique late 2020 launch date earlier than the pandemic hit the leisure trade.

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Robust

The Little Mermaid – launch date TBC

After thirty years confined to animation, Ariel can lastly develop into a part of our world in this live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey, one half of the US R&B duo Chloe x Halle, will make historical past in the lead function, changing into the first particular person of color to play a Disney princess who was white in the unique animated movie.

The remake is about to retain its fantasy components together with speaking fish, enchanted necklaces, and hair that is still completely in place regardless of salt, wind and magic sea battles. The movie was scheduled to start manufacturing in 2020, however, attributable to coronavirus, it’s unknown when it is going to really begin filming, and thus when it is going to hit the massive display screen, though there may be at present an untitled live-action film listed on Disney’s launch calendar for November 19, 2021 – so this may very well be a chance.

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy

The Sword in the Stone – launch date TBC

Merlin remakes and re-imaginings of the Arthurian legend are ten a penny at the second – with Netflix the newest to get in on the motion with its current sequence Cursed. However alongside the beloved BBC present Merlin, Disney’s 1963 animation stays certainly one of the greatest variations of the iconic story. Plans are afoot to remake that model – let’s simply hope author Bryan Cogman has saved a defend or two from his work on Recreation of Thrones, in case Merlin followers aren’t impressed. That is one other mission set to debut on streaming service Disney+, however particulars about its launch date and solid haven’t been made public but.

Starring: TBC

Peter Pan – launch date TBC

We’ve already seen Peter Pan flying away from London in a number of live-action remakes, so that you may be questioning how a brand new model may presumably compete. Reply: by not making an attempt to.

Director David Lowery – who beforehand remade one other Disney favorite in Pete’s Dragon – has informed Collider “I didn’t understand how I’d do it higher. Then, I began considering, ‘Effectively, how would I do it, not higher, however in a different way?’ As quickly as I began considering that, I began getting concepts and it appeared like match”.

Just lately, it was reported that the movie had solid Alexander Molony as Peter and Ever Anderson as Wendy, however no information but on when manufacturing will start.

Starring: Jude Regulation, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson

Pinocchio – launch date TBC

Pinocchio has wished to be an actual boy since he was dreamt up by Carlo Collodi in 1883, and now his want will lastly come true. 136 years is an awfully very long time to attend, so expectations are excessive for Pinocchio’s live-action remake, which shall be penned by Peter Hedges (A few Boy). Sam Mendes (Skyfall) was hooked up however has since pulled out.

Although Paddington director Paul King was rumoured be taking his place, Selection reported that Robert Zemeckis is more likely to take over as a substitute. Zemeckis directing credit embrace the Again to the Future trilogy, Forrest Gump and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, so you realize Pinocchio is in good palms, whereas there have been rumours that he may enlist frequent collaborator Tom Hanks to play Gepetto.

It’s value noting that this shall be the third model of Pinnochio to be launched in the area of a few years, following the just lately launched Italian model from acclaimed director Matteo Garrone and an upcoming Guillermo Del Toro model for Netflix, which is about to star Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and David Bradley.

Starring: TBC

Tink – launch date TBC

As if David Lowery’s Peter Pan remake wasn’t sufficient, we’ll even be heading again to By no means By no means Land for an additional reside motion remake from the perspective of sidekick Tinker Bell. Initially meant as a minor character, she’s now a Disney icon and vastly standard with followers. Tinker Bell’s origin story has already been informed in a 2008 straight-to-DVD animated model, and it’s as but unclear whether or not the new movie will comply with an identical plot. There had been rumours that Reese Witherspoon shall be taking part in the tinkering fairy however there’s been no motion on this mission for a few years.

Starring: Reece Witherspoon (rumoured)

Rose Crimson – launch date TBC

Rose Crimson – the elusive sister of Snow White, not the Stephen King story – is reportedly coming to the massive display screen for the first time. In a “revisionist take that transposes Rose Crimson into the Present White story”, the new movie shall be primarily based on an unique Brothers Grim story, incorporating a personality that was disregarded altogether from Disney’s earlier efforts.

Evan Daugherty (Snow White and the Huntsman) and Justin Merz (The Boxcar Youngsters) are writing the screenplay, and DisInsider has reported that Brie Larson has been approached for the function of Rose Crimson – though there have been no new bulletins for some time.

Starring: TBC

Prince Charming – launch date TBC

Rose Crimson’s producer, Tripp Vinson, is because of be joined by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (Magnificence and the Beast) for this new movie all about Prince Charming. It’s going to be robust to beat DreamWorks’ depiction of him as an smug mummy’s boy in the Shrek movies, however we’re fascinated. In the Disney universe, Prince Charming apparently lives a triple life as the beau of Snow White, Sleeping Magnificence and Cinderella – simply how charming can one man be?

Starring: TBC

Hunchback – launch date TBC

Disney’s bringing Quasimodo again to the massive display screen for a brand new model of Victor Hugo’s Parisian story of a person shunned for his incapacity. Anticipate new music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who additionally wrote the soundtrack for Disney’s first tackle the story – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – in 1996.

This isn’t the similar mission as Idris Elba’s Netflix model which sounds somewhat totally different to the animated unique. Josh Gad is about to provide the movie and has additionally been rumoured as a doable Quasimondo, though there may be nothing official so far as casting is anxious at this stage.

Starring: TBC

Lilo & Sew – launch date TBC

If this story of the extraterrestrial agent of destruction was a candy household pet by way of the energy of ‘ohana doesn’t heat your coronary heart, we don’t know what is going to. Now returning for a live-action remake (with somewhat CGI assist), it’s unclear whether or not Lilo and Change shall be launched in the UK or simply on Disney+ in the US. What is probably most intriguing is the hiring of Mike Van Waes, who’s greatest identified for his work in the horror style, as the mission’s screenwriter.

In the meantime in excellent news for followers of the unique, Chris Sanders is reportedly voicing the function of Sew, as he did in the animated model (which he additionally wrote and directed).

Starring: TBC

Genies – launch date TBC

This prequel to Aladdin was first reported in 2015 however little has been heard of it since – and with Disney just lately releasing a live-action remake of their animated unique starring Will Smith, it stays to be seen whether or not Genies will ever materialise. Damian Shannon and Mark Swift have been initially reported as writing the comedy origin story telling of how the Genie ended up in the lamp in the first place.

Starring: TBC

The Lion King – launched 19th July 2019

After a roaring success on the stage, The Lion King lastly returned to the massive display screen with a celeb solid together with Beyoncé, Donald Glover and Seth Rogen. Echoing The Jungle Ebook, the movie presents gorgeous photorealistic animation, with Beyoncé voicing Nala. It’s at present accessible to observe on Disney+ – you’ll be able to join right here. (Did I point out Beyoncé’s in it?)

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé(!), James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan Michael-Key, John Oliver

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – launched 18th October 2019



Maleficent and her Gaga-esque cheekbones returned for a second instalment in the Sleeping Magnificence villain’s origin story, following the first movie, Maleficent, launched in 2014. Angelina Jolie mentioned that the follow-up would ask whether or not Maleficent is “adequate” to be Aurora’s mom, and adopted the pair making alliances to fight new enemies.

Starring: Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Lindsay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Sam Riley, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville

Woman and the Tramp – launched 24th March 2020 in UK

Ultimately, the live-action reimagining of Woman and the Tramp landed in the UK following the launch of Disney Plus on 24th March (it has been accessible throughout the pond since November 2019). We bought to lastly see the actual canine – sure precise, actual, canine – and people that starred in it do their factor, to not point out that iconic spaghetti smooch.

Starring: Janelle Monáe, Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Eliot, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong

This web page shall be up to date repeatedly, so keep tuned for updates on these upcoming releases. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.