Every winner of the Eurovision Song Contest

We do love a bit of Eurovision trivia, and typically you want it multi functional place.
In case you’ve ever woken up in the center of the night time considering, ‘However which yr did ABBA win?’ then don’t fear, we’ve obtained you lined.
Right here’s your complete checklist of winners, from the first tune contest in 1956 by to final yr’s present…
1956 – Switzerland, ‘Chorus’ carried out by Lys Assia
1957 – Netherlands, ‘Web als toen’ carried out by Corry Brokken
1958 – France, ‘Dors mon amour’ carried out by Andre Claveau
1959 – Netherlands, ‘Een Beetje’ carried out by Teddy Scholten
1960 – France, ‘Tom Pillibi’ carried out by Jacqueline Boyer
1961 – Luxembourg, ‘Nous les amoureux’ carried out by Jean-Claude Pascal
1962 – France, ‘Un premier amour’ carried out by Isabelle Aubret
1963 – Denmark, ‘Dansevise’ carried out by Grethe and Jorgen Ingmann
1964 – Italy, ‘Non ho l’eta’ carried out by Gigliola Cinquetti
1965 – Luxembourg, ‘Poupee de cire, poupée de son’ carried out by France Gall
1966 – Austria, ‘Merci Cherie’ carried out by Udo Juergens
1967 – UK, ‘Puppet on a String’ carried out by Sandie Shaw
1968 – Spain, ‘La, la, la’ carried out by Massiel
1969 – 4-way tie! Spain, ‘Vivo cantando’ carried out by Salome, UK, ‘Growth Bang-a-Bang’ carried out by Lulu, Netherlands, ‘De troubadour’ carried out by Lenny Kuhr, France, ‘Un jour, un enfant’ carried out by Frida Boccara
1970 – Eire, ‘All Varieties of All the things’ carried out by Dana
1971 – Monaco, ‘Un banc, un arbre, une rue’ carried out by Séverine
1972 – Luxembourg, ‘Apres toi’ carried out by Vicky Leandros
1973 – Luxembourg, ‘Tu te reconnaitras’ carried out by Anne-Marie David
1974 – Sweden, ‘Waterloo’ carried out by ABBA
1975 -Netherlands, ‘Ding-a-Dong’ carried out by Train-In
1976 – UK, ‘Save Your Kisses For Me’ carried out by Brotherhood of Man
1977 – France, ‘L’oiseau et l’enfant’ carried out by Marie Myriam
1978 – Israel, ‘A-Ba-Ni-Bi’ carried out by Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta
1979 – Israel, ‘Hallelujah’ carried out by Milk and Honey
1980 – Eire, ‘What’s One other Yr’ carried out by Johnny Logan
1981 – UK, ‘Making Your Thoughts Up’, carried out by Bucks Fizz
1982 – Germany, ‘Ein bisschen Frieden’ carried out by Nicole
1983 – Luxembourg, ‘Si la vie est cadeau’ carried out by Corinne Hermes
1984 – Sweden, ‘Diggi-Lavatory Diggi-Ley’ carried out by Herreys
1985 – Norway, ‘La det swinge’ carried out by Bobbysocks!
1986 – Belgium, ‘J’aime la vie’ carried out by Sandra Kim
1987 – Eire, ‘Maintain Me Now’ carried out by Johnny Logan
1988 – Switzerland, ‘Ne partez pas sans moi’ carried out by Celine Dion
1989 – Yugoslavia, ‘Rock Me’ carried out by Riva
1990 – Italy, ‘Insieme: 1992’ carried out by Toto Cutugno
1991 – Sweden, ‘Fangad av en stormvind’ carried out by Carola
1992 – Eire, ‘Why Me?’ carried out by Linda Martin
1993 – Eire, ‘In Your Eyes’ carried out by Niamh Kavanagh
1994 – Eire, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Children’ carried out by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan
1995 – Norway, ‘Nocturne’ carried out by Secret Backyard
1996 – Eire, ‘The Voice’ carried out by Eimear Quinn
1997 – UK, ‘Love Shine a Gentle’ carried out by Katrina and the Waves
1998 – Israel, ‘Diva’ carried out by Dana Worldwide
1999 – Sweden, ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ carried out by Charlotte Nilsson
2000 – Denmark, ‘Fly on the Wings of Love’ carried out by the Olsen Brothers
2001 – Estonia, ‘All people’ carried out by Tanal Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL
2002 – Latvia, ‘I Wanna’ by Marie N
2003 – Turkey, ‘Everyway That I Can’ carried out by Sertab Erener
2004 – Ukraine, ‘Wild Dances’ carried out by Rusiana
2005 – Greece, ‘My Quantity One’ carried out by Helena Paparizou
2006 – Finland, ‘Laborious Rock Hallelujah’ carried out by Lordi
2007 – Serbia, ‘Molitva’ carried out by Marija Serifovic
2008 – Russia, ‘Imagine’ carried out by Dima Bilan
2009 – Norway, ‘Fairytale’ carried out by Alexander Rybak
2010 – Germany, ‘Satellite tv for pc’ carried out by Lena
2011 – Azerbaijan, ‘Operating Scared’ carried out by Ell & Nikki
2012 – Sweden, ‘Euphoria’ carried out by Loreen
2013 – Denmark, ‘Solely Teardrops’ carried out by Emmelie de Forest
2014 – Austria, ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’ carried out by Conchita Wurst
2015 – Sweden ‘Heroes’ carried out by Mans Zelmerlow
2016 – Ukraine, ‘1944’ carried out by Jamala
2017 – Portugal, ‘Amar pelos dois’ carried out by Salvador Sobral
2018 – Israel, ‘Toy’ carried out by Netta
2019 – Netherlands, ‘Arcade’ carried out by Duncan Laurence
The BBC’s different Eurovision protection begins on BBC One on Saturday night time at 6.25pm. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.
