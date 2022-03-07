everyone recommends you do the same

To say that the price of it is skyrocketing would be untrue. That is what we have been saying for a year. What happened these days in March is something else, it’s close to being a social drama if prices don’t drop soon. And since nothing indicates that this will happen soon, what we can do from Genbeta is to offer ways in which know which electric company is best for you. We are talking about a change with which you can save half of the bill.

All this, based on a reality that has been apparent for months: the PVPC no longer compensates, and there is no forecast that it will compensate in the medium term. Leaving the PVPC is not a minor thing, as there are 11 million households with this rate.

A good Excel is always a great solution

Nergiza is a website specializing in matters related to energy in whose forum they have been arguing for a long time that leaving the PVPC is the best thing to do. The regulated market no longer gives more of himself to save, and all the interesting movements in price are taking place in the free market. In the “rates” section of Nergiza they have an Excel document ideal for knowing which electricity company is best for us.

To use it, we will only have to download and fill in the document with the data from our last invoice (billing period, energy consumption in the peak, flat and valley sections, contracted power, etc…). From there, it will quickly show us what we pay in PVPC and what we would have paid in the same period with a free market rate. This is what we have seen with a simulation of 144 kWh of 28 days:





As we can see, between what is paid in the simulation with PVPC (69.69 euros, including government discounts applied) and what we could pay with, for example, Naturgy, 33.12 euros difference, that is, almost half. If we want another company, there is an option to save 28.90 euros, another to save 20.97 euros… What is clear is that saving something is extremely easy.

The most recommended simulator





In addition to the Excel document, totally recommended, the Genbeta team has been using the Electricity Bill Simulator simulator for months, which you can use to make a simulation similar to Excel, but without having to download files from any website. Thus, you can fill in everything they ask you for, or get the consumption file from your distributor, as we tell you here.

This second is undoubtedly the most interesting option although it requires spending some time downloading the CSV file of consumption, since the results that the web will give will be, within a simulation, almost 100% accurate. By entering different contracted power data you can also see how much you would save if you lower it in case, in case you have contracted a higher power than you need.

The recommendation of all the tools is the same: exit the PVPC. Sooner.

The comparator of the OCU





The OCU offers a comparator on its website that we can use to see what type of free market rate is the most appropriate if what we want is to get out of PVPC and save. The site will ask us for consumption data and others such as what our current company is (in order to know what rate we have contracted.

As well It will ask us for contracted power and the type of rate we have (the majority of the people, the 11 million households), have the three-tier rate, the PVPC 2.0TD. The OCU comparator, instead of making calculations per month, does them per year, so the prices they give you will be for 365 days and not 31. In general, it is not as visual or as detailed, but if you trust the OCU and in its way of measuring, it is a good idea. The conclusion that we can draw using this comparator is also very similar to that of the simulator and Excel that we have proposed to you in the first place.





Comparator CNMC offers





The National Markets and Competition Commission has a website that compares electricity tariff offers, which It will tell us the same thing as the others, that our PVPC rate is much more expensive than others on the free market.



About 200 euros of savings per year just by changing companies.

On this occasion, the website will ask us for annual consumption, maximum contracted power, postal code and other figures, such as annual consumption in the valley, peak and plain. In addition, to provide more precision, it allows you to upload the document where our distributor records our consumption, which you can learn how to obtain in this article.