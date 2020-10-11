‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie” Full Trailer Released

twentieth Century Studios has launched the primary trailer for “Everyone’s Talking About Jamie” in honor of Nationwide Coming Out Day.

The movie stars newcomer Max Harwood within the title position as a teen with ambitions of being a drag queen. When Jamie proclaims he’s carrying a costume to his faculty promenade, he faces a battle of overcoming prejudice and studying to be himself. As Jamie faces uncertainty, the one factor he is aware of is that he’s going to be a sensation, so he learns easy methods to put his drag persona collectively and levels a drag present. As Jamie says within the trailer, “I don’t simply need to be a drag queen, I’ve to be one.”

“Everyone’s Talking About Jamie” stars Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanel and Sarah Lancashire as his mom, Margaret, who accepts her teen son for who he’s. The trailer options British drag performers Myra Dubois, Anna Phylactic and Son Of A Tutu who additionally make visitor appearances within the movie. Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley and Sharon Horgan additionally star.

The movie is impressed by the real-life story of Jamie Campbell, who got here out as a 14-year-old in school. His story was informed within the BBC Three documentary, “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16” and was tailored for the West Finish in 2017. Jonathan Butterell, who directed the present, will make his feature-film debut.

“Everyone’s Talking About Jamie” was initially scheduled to be launched in October, however as a result of coronavirus pandemic will now be launched on Feb. 26, 2021 and can bow in time for any awards consideration.

Watch the total trailer above.