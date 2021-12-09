Everything Barcelona plays in the “final” against Bayern for the Champions League: how much money would it lose if it did not advance to the second round

Forward Memphis Depay escapes from Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich, both from Bayern Munich, during the Champions League group stage match at Camp Nou: the Germans won 3-0 (EFE / Alejandro García)



Except for a miracle, which is that Benfica did not win at home to the eliminated Dinamo Kiev, the Fútbol Club Barcelona is obliged to beat Bayern Munich as a visitor to qualify for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, something that has not happened since the 19998/99 season, which also it would cause him to stop receiving 20.2 million euros in prizes.

Although the technical director of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, argues that a triumph at the Allianz Arena in Munich is possible, the hope of the “culés” fans is based on the fact that Bayern have already qualified for the second round as the first in Group E and then there is already talk of some casualties in the team German, such as León Goretzka, Eric Choupo-Moting, Marcelo Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, and doubts remain about the participation of defender Lucas Hernández.

The other fact that generates hope in Barcelona is that it will be played behind closed doors against the rival who beat them 3-0 in the first leg at the Camp Nou (and who eliminated them with a remembered 8-2 in 2019/20) due to that the German Government decided days ago that football matches be played under these conditions due to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bayern coach, Julian Nagelsmann, you already warned that “We do not want to take the party as a formality. I feel sorry for Barcelona. It is an important game for us “, in the context of several harsh criticisms made by the leaders of the Bavarian entity to the Catalans for the management of their economy.

In the budget voted for this season, Barcelona plans to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Being eliminated would then mean a hard economic blow of 20.2 million euros (reaching eighths are 9.60 million and fourth, 10.6 million). Barcelona have already won 15.64 million for playing the group stage, plus prizes for points and victories achieved in the tournament.

Anyway, if it were to go down to the Europa League, if it were third in the group, and although the prizes are lower than the Champions League, Barcelona could recover up to 14.9 million if it won the tournament, so According to the established budget, it would end up losing 5.3 million. If instead he were eliminated in the semifinals of the Europa League, he would win 6.3 million so the global loss would be 14.

The last Assembly had approved losses of 481 million euros in the 2020/21 season with 637 votes in favor (89%), 39 against and 42 abstentions, and for the current one, a budget of 765 million, with 94 percent of the votes in favor (against 631 of 2020/21 and 855 of 2019/20). If the previous board of directors of Josep Bartomeu contemplated a fall in income of 330 million for 2020/21 (and another 94 million had already been lost in 2019/20) caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the current board of directors, chaired by Joan Laporta, lowered this figure to 217 million. But the numbers would only fit if Barcelona qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

According to the accounts closed as of June 30, 2021 (before the signing of a macro loan from the investment group Goldman Sachs), the long-term debt of the club was then at 554 million euros, 25.1 percent more than the previous year, although the debt maturing in the next twelve months was reduced to 596 million compared to more than 730 million at the end of the previous year.

At the end of the last fiscal year, the consolidated net worth was negative by 450.7 million euros, while the consolidated balance sheet showed a negative working capital of 553.4 million.

All the numbers of this economic crisis of Barcelona and the concrete possibility that the club does not participate in the knockout stages of the Champions League after twenty seasons (in 2000/2001 it did not participate in the Champions League because it could only access the Copa de la UEFA, today the “Europa League”), have an intimate relationship with the future of sports, a few days after the winter market opens and the possibility of making some signings, although for the moment the club’s leadership only contemplates bringing players in loan condition, while waiting for the recovery of two important securities such as Ansu Fati (It is believed that he will be able to return on December 18, by the league) and Pedri (He will return in January 2022).

Barcelona also wants to ease its economy with some exits of players from the squad in this winter market. The first candidate is the French central marker Samuel umtiti, who charges 13 million euros per year and refused to undergo knee surgery in 2018, did not play any game in the current season and will try to sell it or transfer it to another club and, if it does not materialize, it is even contemplated give him the free pass.

Another player with a starting card is the Dutch striker Luke De Jong, which is not taken into account by Xavi Hernández, and who arrived from Sevilla at the request of his compatriot Ronald Koeman when he was the technical director. The juvenile Alex Collado could stop at Alavés or Granada, while the Brazilian goalkeeper grandson He stated that he wants to play more minutes, relegated to the substitute bench, and an exit does not look bad, taking into account that Xavi trusts Iñaki Peña, from the Barça youth squad. Another with chances to leave is the American right back Sergiño Dest, because since January the Brazilian Daniel Alves will be able to play, who returns to the club to play in that position, and also Sergi Roberto can work in that sector.

Another of Barcelona’s great movements for the coming years is the remodeling of its stadium, Campo Nou. The leadership is already clear that in the 2023/24 season it will be necessary to find where to play at home in what will be the second of the four years of the project “Barça space”, A whole new installation that will generate a great zonal change. In the last two years the return to the Camp Nou is contemplated, but with some parts still closed until the work is finished.

Among the possible stadiums for the locality, the Olímpico de Montjuic (where Espanyol and the Spanish team have already played), the Johan Cruyff (with much smaller capacity) and even the Bombonera de Corneliá, the new Espanyol stadium, are studied. All this movement would be financed by the Goldman Sachs group.

In 1998/99, the last time Barcelona were eliminated from a Champions League group stage, the top two were Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Both teams met again in the final, played precisely at Campo Nou and in which the English, led by Sir Alex Ferguson, won 2-1 with two goals over the hour.

