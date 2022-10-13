“Everything collapsed”: Putin’s military mobilization campaign weighs down Russian small businesses

Pedestrians in Moscow (Reuters/file)

In his new coworking space in Chelyabinsk, a city in central Russia, businessman Maxim Novikov recounts the empty spaces since the announcement of a military mobilization.

Usually the site was full of Russian designers, programmers and young people who work in their businesses.

But since President Vladimir Putin announced in September the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of young Russians, Novikov, 33, has lost much of his clientele.

“many stopped coming”, he told AFP by phone. Some joined the depleted ranks of the Russian army or are among the tens of thousands of people who have fled to neighboring Kazakhstan.

The Kremlin’s mobilization created uncertainty and chaos for businesses already hit by sanctions and affected by the impact of the pandemic.

Putin’s face on a screen in the financial center of St. Petersburg (Reuters / file)

In the past three weeks, just over half of the 77 positions on Novikov’s coworking site were filled. He doesn’t know if the people who fled or were recruited will continue to pay the subscription fees, which they hired.

And now you’re worried about your loans. “Turnover has already fallen by more than 40% this year,” said Novikov, who studied architecture. “I wanted to buy a third space, but at the moment it will not be possible to take that risk,” he added.

fear of investing

But he is not the only businessman in Russia who is getting nervous about the void in the workforce.

“This means that there are projects that are paralyzed and that private companies will be afraid to invest”, commented Natalia Zuberevich, an economist at Moscow State University.

(Reuters)

The Russian economy has been hit this year by unprecedented Western sanctions in response to Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine on February 24.

But Zuberevich pointed out that the mobilization is an “additional aggravating factor”. He added that he is not surprised that young men from the provinces join the army, lured by monthly payments that are sometimes as much as their annual salaries.

Meanwhile, in the pompous center of Moscow, 45-year-old Yelena Irisova is shocked to see her luxury leather bag company discontinued production.

He had about 10 employees in his small business, but two of his artisans have left the company in recent weeks, one for fear of being mobilized and the other to help his daughter, whose husband was sent to the front.

“After September 21, everything collapsedIrisova lamented. “Our sales fell by a third, from 10 to three daily orders”. He says that his savings will allow him to continue “for a month or two, but not more”.

The financial center of Moscow is affected by the flight of young talents, but the most committed are SMEs (Reuters)

no orders

No Russian business has been left unscathed.

Katerina Iberika, 39, the owner of a pastry shop specializing in birthday cakes, also afraid of going bankrupt. His five employees are exempt from mobilization, but the low morale among the public is what has your business at risk.

“Order cancellations for large events began two days before the mobilization,” Iberika told AFP. She currently says that receives almost no orders, except for some “very small”.

He is even thinking of leaving Russia.

Increasingly isolated and hit by sanctions and mobilization, anxious Russian society is very careful about its expenses.

“People are looking to save some money,” said Sofya Donets, chief Russia economist at Renaissance Capital. “They will not spend more”.

Given this, concerned employers asked the government to grant exemptions to the mobilization, especially for small and medium-sized companies.

The Russian ministry of economic development told AFP that drew up a list of measures to deal with the situation, and granted donations and microcredits. “A mobilized businessman may suspend the fulfillment of his obligations” to pay his loans, the ministry said.

Analyst Donets expects “more intervention and state aid” to mitigate the effects of the mobilization.

Especially since the Russian coffers continue to fill thanks to its energy exports.

(With information from AFP)

