Everything Marvel Revealed At Last Year’s SDCC, And Where They Stand Now

From a movie as well as TV news viewpoint, Comic-Con 2023 was a quiet event. The actor and writing strikes meant that a majority of the Hollywood stars who usually show up to advertise their works were not there this year.

But a year ago, Marvel Studios dropped a lot of news, including fresh projects, release dates, videos, and more. This was usually the big Saturday night show-stopper in the famous big Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center.

Who is going to portray the Fantastic Four for the long-awaited MCU movie version of Marvel’s first family? I’m not sure. Nobody knows.

But the internet really wants to know that information, and going through social media, Reddit, and a few other places, a lot of fans have been waiting for this hiring news for a while.

A big surprise like this would make sense at San Diego Comic-Con, of course. There’s no way that will happen at the show this weekend. We all wanted to see the FF group, but all we heard was another video for The Marvels.

Every Single Year One Of The Best Anticipated Portion Of San Diego Comic-con Is Marvel Event:

Every year, one of the most-anticipated parts of San Diego Comic-Con is the Marvel Next Big Things event. This is where fans meet to hear about the most important stories going to the Marvel Universe.

It was a fun couple of hours, and the MCU information dump did precisely what it was meant to do: get fans excited for the upcoming Phase 5 and Phase 6 Marvel television shows and movies.

Within Last Year Marvel Made 16 Promises:

It’s not surprising, given how things are going in Hollywood right now, but it’s a huge change for a company that, depending upon how you count them, made about 16 promises at last year’s show.

At the 2022 show, most of Phase 5 and some of Phase 6 of the MCU were shown off with the very specific style of understated flair that Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has perfected.

SDCC Was Canceled For Two Years Due To Pandemic:

And since SDCC was canceled two years ago because of the pandemic, the flood of fresh Marvel projects announced this year caused many of us at the show appear as though we were being soaked within, well, cosmic rays, similar to how the Fantastic Four used to be.

So let’s look backward at what was revealed last year and see where those projects are at right now.

Spider-Man Freshman:

This Disney+ show will look at Peter Parker’s beginnings as Spider-Man. Even though it’s a component of the MCU, it appears to take place in a different world where Norman Osborn was Peter’s guide instead of Tony Stark.

The show had been said to start in 2021, but at the Marvel Animation talk at SDCC 2022, we found out that it would start in 2024.

We also found out that Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, would be on the show. Some of the baddies, like Dr. Octavius, Chameleon, Speed Demon, Scorpion, as well as Butane the Pyromaniac, will also be on the show.

Amadeus Cho is set to appear in the show, and the name of the second season is “Sophomore Year.” We haven’t heard much about the television series since then, yet it looks like it’s still on track to come out in 2024.

what if…? Season 2:

We already knew that the cartoon show What If…? would have a second installment, yet at Comic-Con 2022, a release date of “early 2023” was given. The third installment of the series was additionally given the go-ahead.

Disney’s website now says “coming soon” instead of “coming out in 2023,” so it looks like the 2023 date has been changed. A Marvel 1602 episode was additionally hinted at. It would be based on the 2003 Neil Gaiman comics story set in the Elizabethan age.

Marvel Zombies:

After the famous comic book story was used as the basis for an episode of What If…? called “Marvel Zombies,” it was reported within 2021 that the idea would get its own show on Disney+.

At Comic-Con last year, more information about the show was revealed. For example, it would have undead versions of Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, as well as Okoye,

in addition to human heroes such as Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Red Guardian, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, an assortment of Black Widows, as well as a biker gang of Skrulls.

Ikaris from the Eternals will also play a role, possibly as a zombie who has been changed but still has some Eternal features. Since the show, there hasn’t been much news about Marvel Zombies, and the game doesn’t have an official release date yet.

X-Men ’97:

X-Men ’97 was an adaptation of the popular animated series from, effectively, the ’90s. It has everyone’s favorite happy mutants. The long-awaited show received a release date at SDCC 2022 Fall 2023, which is not too far away at this point.

A second season of the show was additionally revealed, as well as a clip was shown that hinted that Magneto would be the new head of the X-Men. This was based on a key time in the history of books.

The Sentinels, Mr. Sinister, the White Queen, as well as Sebastian Shaw of the Hellfire Club were among the bad guys who were shown at the meeting.

Loki Season 2:

At the conference last year, the release dates for Loki Season two Echo, Iron-heart, as well as Agatha: Coven of Chaos were all set for 2023.

Loki as well as Echo were both supposed to come out in the summer of 2023, yet those dates were subsequently moved to October 6, 2023 for Loki as well as November 29, 2023 for Echo.

At the convention, the Agatha series, which is a spin-off of Wanda-Vision, got a new name Agatha Coven of Chaos. It as well as Iron-heart, which will star Riri Williams, were supposed to come out in Winter 2023, but they were moved to 2024 at SDCC last year.

Brave New World, Captain America:

Within the Hall H panel a year ago, an upcoming Captain America movie with Anthony Mackie to be Sam Wilson, aka the former Falcon as well as the new Cap, was announced with a 2024 May release date.

This movie will continue the story from the Disney+ series The Falcon as well as the Winter Soldier. At the time, it was called Captain America: New World Order, and it was set to come out on May 3, 2024.

Since then, though, the movie has gotten a new name Captain America: Brave New World and the date July 26, 2024 has moved up a bit. Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, as well as Shira Haas also play.

Nelson and Tyler are making their first MCU outings since The Incredible Hulk in 2008! Thunderbolt Ross is now played by Ford instead of the late William Hurt.

Blade:

The Blade movie from Marvel has been in the works for a while. Feige first talked about it at the 2019 panel in San Diego, where he also said that Mahershala Ali would play the half-vampire vampire killer.

Due to the COVID pandemic, Comic-Con, or at least its in-person show, was canceled for the next two years. When it came back in 2022, Blade was component of the Marvel program. There, Feige said that the movie wouldn’t come out until 2023.

The movie has had some ups and downs behind the scenes since then, though. Early in 2021, Bassam Tariq was recruited to direct, but he left the work the following year because he didn’t agree with the way the project was going.

In November 2022, Yann Demange was brought in as the new director, and the story is said to be going through rewrites. The movie will now come out on February 14, 2025, instead of 2023.

In 2021, Mahershala Ali did make an appearance as Blade, or at least his voice did, in the Eternals after-credits scene.

Daredevil Returns:

Since his first appearance on Netflix’s Daredevil in the role of Man Without Fear, Charlie Cox has become a fan favorite. So, when Marvel got back the TV rights to the character, there was a lot of talk that Cox would play the role again.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin within Hawkeye only made things worse, and Cox’s short return as Matt Murdock, though not wearing his Daredevil costume, in Spider-Man No Way Home was the last straw.

Then, at SDCC 2022, it was revealed that Cox would not only play the character in the cartoon Spider-Man Freshman Year, but that he would also get a separate 18-episode live-action project named Daredevil Born Again within Spring 2024.

He was also in She-Hulk Attorney at Law last fall, but this version of the character seems to be a little bit different from the one he played on Netflix.

So far, the 2024 date for the release of Born Again appears to be holding, yet the writers’ and actors’ strikes have thrown every one of these projects into doubt.

Thunderbolts:

Before last year’s SDCC, it was said that a Thunderbolts movie was currently in the works, but Feige revealed it at the show.

He also said that the movie would be the end of Phase 5 as well as would come out on the 26th of July 2024. But that date has been moved back by several months to December 20, 2024.

The Thunderbolts have a team that is similar to the Dark Avengers. We’ve already seen Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine bring in some new members, like when she got her claws into Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent within The Falcon as well as the Winter Soldier.

Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, as well as Taskmaster will also join.

The above-mentioned shows and the movies Captain America: Brave New World, Blade, as well as Thunderbolts were all confirmed for the rest of Phase 5 at last year’s Comic-Con. Feige also announced Phase 6, or a minimum part of it.

He also stated that Phases 4–6 were referred to as The Multiverse Saga, just like the initial three Phases were known as The Infinity Saga.

The long-awaited Fantastic Four movie will start Phase 6. Feige said that Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, as well as Johnny Storm would have new adventures on November 8, 2024. Since then, all of the Phase 6 plans have changed. Fantastic Four is now set to come out on May 2, 2025.

As the end of Phase 6, two fresh Avengers movies were additionally revealed at last year’s con.

The Avengers are them. The Kang Dynasty will come out on May 2, 2025, as well as Avengers: Secret Wars will come out on November 7, 2025. But those times have also changed since then. The new date for Kang Dynasty is May 1, 2026, as well as the new date for Secret Wars is May 7, 2027.