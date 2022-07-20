Everything ready for the start of the 2022 National Professional Basketball League: Fuerza Regia will seek the three-time championship

Jordan Loveridge of Astros de Jalisco (d) disputes the ball with Joseph Avila of Fuerza Regia, on November 17, 2021, during the first game for the championship of the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP), at the Astros stadium in Guadalajara , state of Jalisco (Mexico). EFE / Francisco Guasco



The 2022 season of the National Professional Basketball League of Mexico or simply Sisnova League for sponsorship issues, it is ready to start. Everything is ready for the new tournament of the highest category of sport in the country to start with innovations such as the new configuration that the competition format will have or the project that is contemplated to develop a talent training league.

The new edition of the LNBP will have a ten teams who compete for the trophy of champions who, throughout 20 dayswill provide the fans with a total of 100 regular season games, all against all, and an approximate of 50 of regular phase. The premiere of the league will be on Thursday, July 21 with two games: the Plateros de Fresnillo will receive the Mineros de Zacatecas and the Abejas de León will do the same with the Soles de Mexicalli.

It is then that the regular phase will end on September 21, exactly two months of activity on the courts, which also represents an extension of the tournament compared to previous years. On other dates, the postseason will start on September 25 with the playoffs and will end on November 3 with the grand finale (a date that may or may not be extended depending on how the series develops).

Jared Frame (d) of Astros de Jalisco in action against Aaron Fuller (l) of Fuerza Regia today, during the second game for the championship of the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP) held at the Astros stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco state (Mexico). EFE / Francisco Guasco



Another novelty that there will be this new year is that the Stars game not only will the fans be taken into consideration for the votes of the players who make up the best team in each zone, but the press will also be able to participate. Sergio Ganempresident of the LNBP, detailed:

“The All-Star Game this year will take place at the Arena Astros de Jalisco. The weekend of August 27 and 28 we will have a series of activities before, during and after the All-Star Game. Some dynamics of sponsors and of the same league in the format that we are going to have”.

For his part, the league commissioner Alonso Izaguirre He added that by 2022 there is authorization from the health authorities so that the capacity in the venues will once again have 100 percent capacity allowed. Similarly, he detailed that the necessary measures will continue to be taken to mitigate and control the situation generated by Covid-19.

“We continue with the protocol of having the league 100 percent vaccinated. We have done this through coordination so that the more than almost 500 people who participate in the league directly or indirectly, players, coaches, referees, commissioners, statistics people, office people, directors and all the members of the teams of administration, are 100 percent vaccinated at the start of the season”, commented the commissioner.

Trophy for the 2022 league champion. Photo: @LNBPoficial

roadrunner UAT Victoria.

golden from Chihuahua.

Strength Regia de Monterrey (defending champions)

miners from Zacatecas.

silversmiths of Fresnillo.

bees of Lion

Astros of Jalisco.

falcons of Xalapa.

Liberators From queretaro.

Soles from Mexicali

