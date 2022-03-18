Everything that we find amazing about Hogwarts Legacy: a dream for Harry Potter fans?

Magic returns to our lives! Hogwarts Legacy reappears has been seen after a long – very long – absence, and with its extensive gameplay, it has managed to excite Harry Potter fans around the world. What’s so special about this RPG adventure? What can we expect from the new Avalanche? We leave you with the keys to this long-awaited video game.

Unveiled in mid-2020, Hogwarts Legacy has so far been something of a mystery. Warner Bros. Games He has made an effort to offer dropper information, or rather, not to mention hardly anything about this highly anticipated video game from the Harry Potter universe. The surprise came a few days ago, when PlayStation announced a State of Play dedicated to the video game of magic and sorcery. The announcement anticipated the demonstration of an extensive gameplay. And by Dumbledore himself that it has been so! The presentation lasts 14 minutes and features in-game footage captured on PS5.

We have not seen the school of witchcraft and wizardry in a video game for many years and the most lucid memory of many fans belongs to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 2001. The shock of seeing Hogwarts running on current hardware has been like receiving a Confundus Charm. Nostalgia is mixed with new information about Hogwarts Legacy, ranging from the setting, through combat, exploration and character progression, to the original story itself. The explosion of emotions has been inevitable for the fans and precisely as fans we want to tell you why the new work of Avalanche Softwareauthors among others of the popular Disney Infinity series.

The setting of Hogwarts Legacy is surely one of the points that has unleashed the most emotions during the presentation of the State of Play. Hogwarts school is a very special place for most fans, who feel it as the home of their dreams. But there are many other curiosities and details that make us see the enormous potential of the video game. Here we review the keys to this new magical adventure.

Hogwarts Legacy: Homecoming

This is likely why half of the gameplay has been within its walls. Many of the places shown are new, others appear in the movies and some only in the books. It is the latter that have caused the most sensation, since they had never materialized beyond imagination.

The game is set to late nineteenth century, before the events of Harry Potter. The faces of the teachers and students will not be familiar, but the castle and some inhabitants remain very similar to what is seen in the movies and described in the books. Several examples are the prefects’ bathroom, the school kitchens, the common rooms, the great hall, the town of Hogsmeade, the Room of Requirement… In addition, our adventure through Hogwarts will take us to places similar to the Chamber of Secrets and the Forbidden Forest, for example. It is impossible not to feel at home.

Although the people are not familiar to us, the creatures in the castle and its surroundings will be. We see house elves, mandrakes, a hippogriff, centaurs, dragons… Not to mention the people that populate all the paintings! Because yes, they keep some characters from the books.

The care and detail that the gameplay of the State of Play has shown suggests that Hogwarts Legacy is a video game fan made and people who have dived deep into the magical world of the Harry Potter franchise. What we have seen conveys sensations very similar to those we feel when watching movies and reading books: a warm and pleasant world, but at the same time dark and dangerous.

The World of Hogwarts Legacy: Light and Dark

The exploration it will be an important part of Hogwarts Legacy, perhaps the most attractive. Her world transcends beyond the castle walls and hides a huge amount of secrets. Inside the castle there dungeons and rooms that will present challenges that we will have to solve with magic and ingenuity. The common areas inside and outside the castle have resources to collect, NPCs to chat and build relationships with, and day-to-day activities like classes, for example.

Everything indicates that we will be able to do things as trivial as teaching, walking around the castle, socializing with other wizards and creatures, making potions, participating in duels… and other not-so-trivial things like dungeons, riddles, and battles against unsuccessful wizards and creatures. corrupt, for example. All this to reveal the many secrets that Hogwarts Legacy promises.

The gameplay also reveals that we will be able to explore the open areas of the school and the exteriors, that is: beyond the walls of Hogwarts. This opens up a large number of possibilities that we know and yet to know. The madness arrives when it is revealed to us that we will be able to explore all the mapping on our flying Broom. Every Harry Potter fan’s dream.

Story and character: who are we in Hogwarts Legacy?

Until now, the wizarding world of Harry Potter has had its own heroes in books, movies, and video games. Another exciting point about Hogwarts Legacy is that now we are the protagonists of history At the beginning of our adventure, we will have to create a character and then we will be selected for one of the four houses of Hogwarts. It has not been clear how this selection will be made, but everything indicates that in principle we will not be able to choose it directly.

This raises questions that have not been resolved in the presentation: will there be advantages to belonging to each of the houses? Will there be a points system like in the books and movies? What real impact will belonging to one house or other? This could be one of the many points that will decide what will our character be like.

We entered Hogwarts in fifth year with no knowledge of magic, but with a special sensitivity to Old Magic. we will have to do evolve our character by learning the different subjects that are proposed to us: enchantments, defense for the dark arts, potions and more. Our skills will be fully customizable and we will be able to adapt them to our game mode (specialize ourselves), something that will affect how we will face combats and dangerous situations. This will also allow players to become much more immersed in the experience and even roll.

The story of Hogwarts Legacy revolves around the ancient magic and to can, two very present themes in the Harry Potter franchise. Our sensitivity to this magic will allow us to reveal its secrets and fight those who want to possess it for their own purposes. Although not much has been revealed about the story, it seems that once again there is a “chosen one” with a destiny. And finally it will be us!

The fight at Hogwarts Legacy: the jewel in the crown

The setting and exploration are exciting sections, but what has really left fans speechless has been Hogwarts Legacy Battle. The gameplay presented in the State of Play shows a large number of scenes of duels and fights against other wizards and magical creatures.

combat is a visual spectacle and seems to feel very fluid. We have seen spells and enchantments known as Accio, Lumos, Confundus, Petrificus Totalus, Wingardium Leviosa… and the unforgivable curse Avada Kedavra. Everything indicates that we will be able to learn these and many more, and specialize in different types of combat depending on the combinations we decide to choose.

Time will tell if Hogwarts Legacy is the game fans have been dreaming of for decades.Despite looking spectacular, doubts remain. The presentation has not shown gameplay with HUD, so we don’t know if the action scenes will be as shown. We don’t know how the spells and enchantments will be managed during combat, how many combinations there will be between them, how the control system is distributed, etc. Seen what has been seen, the combat transmits vibrations similar to what is seen in Batman Arkham, although at a distance. It seems that it will be possible execute combos, roll to dodge attacksinteract with objects in the environment, select enemies and protect us from enemy attacks if we cast the defending spell in time. Even finishing off enemies with incredible animations have been seen.

Hogwarts Legacy: the dream come true?

All fans of the magical world of Harry Potter hope and wish that Hogwarts Legacy is everything that Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have shown in the gameplay of the recent State of Play. An original story, spectacular combat, a heart-wrenching setting and an open world that promises hundreds of hours of wonders, mysteries and secrets.

The reactions to this presentation have been mostly positive and personally I am very excited about everything I have seen. However, other video games have shown that great promises are not always kept. Hogwarts Legacy will be released at the end of 2022, specifically at Christmas. There is a long way to go until its launch and it is sure that we will have many news until then. Time will tell if Hogwarts Legacy is (finally) the video game that so many fans have been dreaming of for decades.

Until then… “Mischief done.”