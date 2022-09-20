everything we know about the 90+ videos and images of the Rockstar hack (updated)

Update 09/19/2022 3:20 p.m. – Rockstar has officially spoken with this message. We have made the necessary changes to the article to reflect this situation.

It’s not every day you wake up with a collection of videos and images of GTA 6 on his Twitter timeline, but that’s just how we woke up after what seems to be a supposed leak of the development of Rockstar Games.

Below we introduce you all we know up to the time of filtration that, due to the nature of it, we have decided not to share in VidaExtra. We will update the text as new information arises.

What has been leaked from GTA VI

The content, which has already started to be removed, comes from an entry on the GTAForums forum in which a user claims to have accessed 90 sequences of what seems to be a pre-alpha of the expected GTA 6.

It also reports that there is more content on the way and that, probably fraudulently, the source code of GTA V has been accessed, that of GTA 6a multitude of game assets and a build of the new installment focused on testing.

Among the leaked there are several test sequences with aspects such as driving, dialogues, vehicle deformation after accidents, shootings and the use of weapons and animations. Among the videos that are being shared the most on networks, there is one showing what the game’s new robbery system would be like.



The GTA VI Reddit has paused posting new content to avoid legal issues.

About the veracity of the leak

As usually happens with these cases, you have to tread carefully about the veracity of the content, but the enormous amount of material and the similarity that they bear with other development videos of Rockstar seemed to point out that they were real.

The latest deletions of YouTube videos claim to have been deleted by copyright infringements claimed by Take-Two Interactiveparent company of Rockstar and publisher of the game, which makes the relationship between videos and development even clearer.

sources close to Rockstar confirmed to Bloomberg that the content was real and it was unknown how the leak had occurred. The company had not commented on the development since February, when it was said to be well advanced.



From GTAForums they have already removed the original leak after a claim from Take-Two Interactive.

Hack and ransom demand

After the initial maelstrom and under the threat of leaking more content, including the GTA V and GTA VI source codethe person responsible for the hack claimed to also be the one who perpetrated the Uber hack a few days ago.

Hours after the leak, it offered a phone number and an email so that anyone from Rockstar could contact him to “negotiate a settlement”. She also claimed that the code of GTA 6 it was no longer for salebut still with the intention of trading with the fifth installment and confidential information about the sixth.

Everything that is appearing on networks and web pages, including the forum where the content was initially leaked, is receiving copyright claims from Take-Two.



The hacker’s Telegram is already offline, but in one of his last messages he made it very clear that the purpose of the leak was to profit.

A GTA VI far removed from what the final game would be

Since the publication of the videos, some controversy has been generated as there are certain users lamenting the state of the game that was shown in the leak. The reality, however, is that we are dealing with footage of a game still in development of which, presumably, there were still a couple of years left for the official launch.

What is seen in the videos is not representative of the final quality of the same at any level and, taking into account the size of the development teams of Rockstarthe change that could occur during the remainder of development could be huge.

It also remains to be seen what happens to GTA 6 if the source code ends up being leaked or sold to third parties, which could lead to Rockstar restart development to avoid conflicts and possible additional bugs or hacks later.

Rockstar publishes an official statement confirming the leak

The company has published a statement through its social networks talking about what happened:

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

“We recently experienced an intrusion into our network through which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded sensitive information from our systems, including very early development material for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate disrupting our online services or any long-term effect on the development of our current projects.