Everything we know about the Captain America and Black Panther game, and the comics it’s inspired by

The recent announcement of the new Skydance game featuring Captain America and Black Panther surprised video game fans and Marvel fans alike. It’s not just a game totally unexpected, also its narrative proposal has caught us off guard. dohow can they match Captain America and Black Panther during the Second World War? The answer is very simple, and besides, it was already in the comics.

That Steve Rogers, dressed in his colorful flag uniform, was one of the great heroes of World War II is part of marvel mythology since the beginning of the publishing house and it is something intrinsic to the identity of the character. But what does Black Panther paint in a setting like Nazi-occupied Paris? Well, actually there is a catch, and it is that this Black Panther is not the current king of Wakanda that we know thanks to comics and movies. It is actually about his grandfather, King Azzuri. And his involvement in this great war conflict, as well as his encounter with “El Capi” has its origin in the comic “Captain America and Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers”signed by Reginald Hundlin and the legendary Denys Cowan in 2010.

In this Marvel adventure, curiously, Steve Rogers and Azzuri are not the protagonists of the plot, if not Gabriel Jones, the only black member of The Howling Commandos, Nick Fury’s battalion during World War II. The plot mixes themes of racism and loyalty with the expected “Marvel magic”, adding ingredients such as vibranium and Wakanda, Hydra and the origin of Captain America’s circular shield. It is striking that all these elements, the war scenario, the villains Red Skull and Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, the Nazis invading Wakanda, Black Panther, Gabe, Cap, the warriors of Wakanda and the Howling Commandos, appear to have been moved almost as is to the project of Amy Hennig.

Captain America and Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers

What does Black Panther paint in a setting like Paris occupied by the Nazis? there is trapThe “almost” comes from some alterations that seem most interestingsuch as the importance of Paris in this first preview of the game, or that one of the protagonists of the game is one of the first Dora Milaje warriors (the elite group of warriors who protect the royal family) called Nana joined, who apparently leads the fledgling Wakanda espionage network. For the rest, what was seen in the very brief preview of the game seems tremendously faithful to the original DNA from the Marvel comics. Gabriel Jones even wears his iconic trumpet, memory of his time as a jazz musician. We’ll see what remains of all this material from the comics in the final game, which at the moment, we know very little about. As little, We still don’t have its definitive name! What we do already know is that it is, in Henning’s own words, a project “driven by the story and the characters, being profoundly cinematic“, and that the plot will be structured around four characters, “El Capi”, Black Panther, Gave and Nanali.

From there we can venture all kinds of theories and speculate on the content that we will finally enjoy in the game. As in the original “Flags of Our Fathers” comic, introducing Gabe as one of the title’s protagonists will allow players to get closer to Black Panther and Captain America as symbols of their respective nations, icons that reinforce the superhero concept, a topic that is addressed in the panels of this Marvel story. The “MacGuffin” of the plot already seems clear if we look at some details in the trailer, such as the secret documents on the table: Hydra will try to get hold of Wakanda’s vibranium, a curious metal that came to earth in a meteorite with very unique energetic properties, and that can only be found in Wakanda. This introduces the monarch of this African kingdom, Black Panther, into the war against the Axis; but given the isolationist policy of the country, neither the relations with the allied forces, and Captain America in short, will be especially friendly.

Knowing all the details seems like it will take quite some time, because it doesn’t look like the release of this title is in a future they seek. As the months go by, and thanks to new advances, we will have much more information about this unforeseen project, which joins other games with Marvel licenses in developmentlike Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, both in the hands of Insomniac Games.

