Everything we think we know about Apple’s plans for iOS 14

With the way in which ahead for WWDC 2020 an growing variety of uncertain, there’s little marvel that keenness in what’s coming in iOS 14 is beginning to intensify, particularly if Apple is compelled to supply a far off mannequin of the conference. Proper right here’s what we anticipate we discover out about iOS 14 up to now:

New product hints all through the code

The leaked iOS 14 builds seem full of new product hints. No longer finest does it seem to substantiate that iPhone 9 will boast Contact ID and Particular Transit, however as well as seems to show that the iPad Skilled will definitely operate an iPhone-like triple-lens digicam and time of flight sensor.

To study this textual content in full, please click on on proper right here