Everything you always wanted to know about psychoanalysis: simple explanations of concepts that impact everyday life

Florencia Casabella is a psychoanalyst and writer.

In everyday life, we usually talk about the interpretation of dreams, the meaning of symptoms, the role of jokes or failed acts. Are popular sayings associated with psychoanalysis, used colloquially in everyday life. In his first book, Life on the Divanedited by Planeta, the Argentine psychoanalyst Florence Casabella It is proposed to bring information and detail of these concepts to understand what they are about and the reason for their use.

“It is a book for the dissemination of psychoanalysis”, defines the author, who offers a sort of translation of the complex psychoanalytic discourse, intended for people who are not psychoanalysts. With a clear language, without technicalities, Life on the Divan provides an agile reading about the thought of Sigmund Freudone of the most controversial and influential figures of the 20th century, to whom we owe psychoanalysis and the prosperity of couches.

“Freud is an author who continues to be at the forefront of many issues that even today we find it difficult to talk about and I also believe that his gaze is a very powerful tool to rethink ourselves individually and as a society,” writes Casabella, co-author of the books Therapeutic accompaniment: clinic and approach y Transfer Testimonials (Editorial Entreideas).

The prologue of Carlos Quirogapsychoanalyst and professor at the National University of Lomas de Zamora (UNLZ), precedes the reading of Life on the Divan. Psychoanalysis of the everyday. This is the full name of the book structured in three parts: configuration of the personality; the formations of the unconscious and their expression in consciousness; the subject and the unconscious in society.

With these supports, Life on the Divan start an ordered tour of the basic concepts of psychoanalysis, through the expressions of the unconscious that occur in everyday lifenourished by explanations, situations, examples of the author’s practice as an analyst, vignettes from her own life, and questions for readers to reflect on at the end of each chapter “which will surely take them to different moments of their lives,” says Casabella, “and maybe they will invite you to find some of the answers you are looking for.”

[“La vida en el Diván” puede comprarse, en su versión digital, en Bajalibros clickeando acá]

“Psychoanalysis starts from the premise –explains Casabella in the introduction– that knowledge and truth are in the person, so that they empower him. No one but the person himself has the knowledge about what is happening to him, the origins of his questions, the causes of his suffering. Psychoanalysis is a practice that accompanies and guides people in understanding what is part of their subjectivity. Freud was the first to listen to the patient beyond his physical ailmentthe first to recognize the impact of thought and emotions on health”.

Then, the psychoanalyst delves into the origin of life and infantile sexual theories in the 21st century, and suggests that the reader ask a boy where children come from because he is surely surprised that, beyond the veracity of the theory that relates, some element may appear that he himself added to the answer and that was not told to him by any adult.

Continue with dreams, with the origins of dream activity, says that we dream not to wake up and summarizes that “the value of the dream is not in the image or in the representation by itself, but in the story that the subject makes of what he dreamed”.

He talks about transference, the fundamental link for analysis: “It is not enough with a referral, with a reason for consultation, with the partner telling him or her that they have to start analysis, or the friend, there must be a demand for analysis on the part of the subject and what the subject has to say is addressed to the analyst, to that person who is listening”.

He then refers to negation in analysis, to the function of forgetting, to memories that leave a mark; he wonders why we repeat, repeat and repeat; what the symptoms tell us about us, why putting into words in an analysis process can help us understand their origin and what phobias hide. And thus he arrives at the concept of anguish, which he defines as a compass in the analysis because it guides about the origin of suffering; continues explaining neurosis and psychosis, and what is the relationship of the joke with the unconscious.

The couch is one of the ideas most frequently associated with psychoanalysis (Getty Images)

In the last part of the book, Casabella account what free association consists of, enunciated by Freud as the fundamental rule of psychoanalysis: “The exercise of free association in analysis –he considers– can become, for many, a way of thinking that allows us to access the deepest layers of our emotions and ideas”.

He points out, then, that “a process of analysis begins with free association which, far from giving the patient total freedom to talk about whatever they want, aims to that the patient talks, precisely, about everything he does not want to talk aboutof what he is trying to hide and does not want to say”.

When the reading reaches this point, it is understood that Casabella manages to become a kind of bridge between psychoanalysis and people, as she explains: “Professionals have the possibility of being a bridge to make understandable what we dedicate ourselves towithout falling into codes that keep us away from reality and from people”.

Who says that?

Psychoanalysts are said to be people who interpret. Usually, when we meet a person who is a psychoanalyst, we often make a joke that he is probably interpreting everything that is happening at that moment. It has happened to me countless times that total strangers think that I say what I say because I am interpreting them.

It also frequently happens that someone dreams and then asks a psychoanalyst (not his own, but any psychoanalyst) what does that dream mean or if he should worry because a person has died in his dream. Similarly, a failed act is not a failed act if it does not happen in analysis. However, every time we commit a botched act in public, we are overcome with insurmountable shame.and not to mention if there is a psychoanalyst in the room!

Freud, creator of psychoanalytic theory (Getty Images)

Interpretation in analysis, as we know it, has always been linked to a certain way of reading the subject’s discourse, as if the psychoanalyst had the possibility of interpreting, in the “hieroglyph” that are the words of his patient, the know what is hidden behind it. Fortunately, psychoanalysis teaches that, quite to the contrary, the only one who possesses true knowledge regarding their suffering is the subject who speaks; along these lines, interpretation in psychoanalysis is nothing more than being able to guide the subject in his own discourse towards his truth.

Next, I will make a tour around the experience of interpretation in analysis, reviewing some of Freud’s suspicions when identifying, in the patient’s speech, small subtleties that show that every time a subject speaks in the analysis says something totally singular, linked to what it wants to talk about, and it is not always what it actually says with its words, but, on many occasions, what it wants to talk about is said without being said or is said being denied .

Questions instead of answers

Why does a person consult a psychoanalyst? In principle, and if the request for analysis is the patient’s own and not someone else’s (the father, the mother, the partner, the boss), we could say that un analysis begins because someone is sufferingsomething is wrong with him, he is distressed and wonders when he started to feel this way.

I mentally review the beginnings of analysis of all my patients and in almost all of them it is possible for me to identify, in the first interviews we had, some anguish linked to something that happened recently, which is what the patient talks about at the beginning of analysis , but which, paradoxically, is not what the patient suffers from. This is how a woman consults about a recent separation from her partner and she appears distressed about it; however, that anguish quickly subsides and the real reason for consultation appears linked to a question about her gender identity. I also remember the case of a young man who came to the consultation with an apparent professional crisis that, far from being the cause of his illness, appears when he discovers a family secret that disturbs him.

Now, when a person who is suffering goes to a psychoanalyst, he does so knowing that he will have to work, he will have to put his unconscious into operation and, mainly, he will go to a space in which, far from obtaining answers, he will obtain answers. more and more questions that will cause the movement of your speech. Interpretation in psychoanalysis is not the translation of an enigma in the patient’s discourse, but rather, on the contrary, it is an intervention, an indication, that puts the person to talk with the subject of his unconscious.

One could imagine the analytic scene as a dialogue between two people where the analyst does not count as a subject, but rather as an instance that favors the dialogue between the self (the one who speaks, who introduces himself with a first and last name and tells us what brought him here ) and the subject of the unconscious (the one that pushes to be heard, that expresses itself in the formations of the unconscious, in the missteps of discourse). In the discourse of speech we have the statement, that content that the subject produces, and the enunciation, which has to do with the position of the speaker, with his position with respect to what he says.

♦ Born in Buenos Aires in 1988.

♦ She is a psychoanalyst and a writer.

♦ She is co-author of two books edited by Editorial Entreideas: Therapeutic accompaniment: clinic and approach y Transfer Testimonials. She writes about psychoanalysis and parenting counseling for families.

♦ Make publicity on digital sites, TV and programs of general interest and mental health.

KEEP READING:

Psychology is not the same as psychoanalysis: how to go beyond Freud

The last days of Sigmund Freud: the tortured body, the smell of his wounds and the pact with his doctor not to suffer