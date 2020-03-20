Everything you need to know about Apple’s pointer support for iPad

Apple has shared way more factor to present a proof for how pointer and trackpad toughen will work with iPads, with video, guidance notes and a senior stage company presentation all made to be had.

What’s pointer and trackpad toughen on iPad?

Apple now helps trackpads in iPad OS 13.4.

That doesn’t indicate you make the most of the trackpad on an iPad in the same method as you make the most of a pointing instrument on a Mac or totally different machine, as an alternative the company has developed a cultured experience that’s distinctive to the tablet itself.

In numerous phrases, comparatively than ship a ‘me-too’ experience, the company has idea deeply about how these items work in order to improve a preserve watch over machine that feels natural, intuitive and distinctive.

