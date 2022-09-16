Everything you need to know about coprophagia in dogs and how to avoid it

Dr. Romero – Coprophagia – #Report

Coprophagia, eating poop, is something that any human being is disgusted to see in their dog. And the query is almost desperate: “Doctor, doctor, my dog ​​ate his own poop, he ate the cat’s poop.”

It has an explanation and it has an explanation in what we call ancestry, the origin of the dog. Your dog is not strictly a wolf in dog’s clothing, but he is quite wolf-like, ninety-odd percent wolf-like. And one of the similarities has to do with the innate behaviors that the wolf has.

The wolf eats its own fecal matter to avoid leaving a trace and your dog eats fecal matter, his own fecal matter, because he is the grandson, great-grandson, great-great-grandson of the wolf. But, in addition, sometimes, the cat’s is eaten because it has a higher fat content.

Coprophagia is not a disease

What you have to avoid is, First, it is not a disease. Your dog is not sick because he eats poop and you were prescribed or given a certain medication. That medication will not prevent it if you do not prevent this, which is a possibility, becomes a habit. It can’t be a habit.

And how do you achieve it? Easy. First, When your dog defecates, you stay close and avoid contact. And if you come into contact with fecal matter, have a well-inflated balloon or two on hand. By the time he got close to the stool, you do what is called an aversive stimulus. You puncture that balloon and the noise, the surprise, if it happens again, will prevent that from becoming a habit.

If you really can’t do it or be present, find someone, at least, sprinkle the fecal matter with pepper so that there is an aversive stimulus when approaching.

Remember, coprophagia, eating poop, is not a disease. It’s horrible, it’s disgusting, you can avoid it, but it’s not a disease.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

