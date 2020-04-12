Everything You Need To Know About Flashpoint Before The Flash Movie

This Batman is Barry Allen’s best ally in Flashpoint who stands beside him as he tries to determine issues out however in addition they enlist Factor Girl, Shazam and this timeline’s “Superman” or kinds Cyborg. That’s proper: Cyborg is the US most trusted hero in Flashpoint. The Strolling Useless’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan briefly performed Thomas Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice and has proven curiosity in enjoying this model of Batman in a Flashpoint film. Nevertheless, with Robert Pattinson set to be launched because the character a yr previous to The Flash, why would the DCEU debut an alternate model of him performed by one other actor already? Appears unlikely.