Everything You Need To Know About Flashpoint Before The Flash Movie

It’s been a very long time coming, but it surely appears to be like like Warner Bros lastly has issues lined up for The Flash film to its upcoming DCEU slate. Though COVID-19 considerations might have affected its deliberate schedule, the film is presently sitting at a summer time 2022 launch date proper in between sequels to Shazam and Aquaman. For a while The Flash has continued to be characterised as an adaptation of the 2011 DC Comics storyline Flashpoint – but as director Andy Muschietti just lately put it, Ezra Miller will entrance a “completely different model” of the favored comedian plot.
Flashpoint is likely one of the most well-known tales within the DC Universe, however it’s nearly a decade previous now. It’s a vastly essential storyline within the comedian books because it launched “The New 52” continuity. As The Flash nears manufacturing and launch within the subsequent two years, understanding the fundamentals can solely profit comedian e-book style followers. Right here’s every part it’s essential learn about Flashpoint forward of The Flash film and with the present DCEU timeline stored in thoughts for added context:
Barry Allen’s Flash Origin Story Turns into Erased
Flashpoint is a miniseries that was printed again in 2011 with Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert behind the writing and artwork respectively. Within the story, Barry Allen wakes up in the future with out the powers that make him the Scarlet Speedster and dwelling in a totally completely different world than the one he is aware of. The main change he notices in his personal life is that his mom Nora is definitely alive, however his father Henry died from a coronary heart assault a number of years prior.
Within the traditional Barry Allen story, his mom was killed when he was very younger and his father resides out his years in jail beneath cost of her homicide. Reverse-Flash is the true assassin and framed Henry. You’d assume this could be a dream come true for Barry since he’s spent his life wishing he could possibly be together with his mother, however the fee is simply too excessive. The world is a a lot darker place with this small shift in time. He should attempt to replicate the incident that turns him into the Flash.
Thomas Wayne Is Batman As an alternative
Throughout Flashpoint, at one level within the story it strikes to Gotham to disclose a totally new story about Batman as effectively. Barry Allen learns that the person beneath the cape and cowl is Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas Wayne as an alternative. On this alternate timeline, Bruce was the one who was murdered on that famed night time the place his dad and mom have been slain. Thomas determined to grow to be Batman and his spouse Martha really turns into the Joker.
This Batman is Barry Allen’s best ally in Flashpoint who stands beside him as he tries to determine issues out however in addition they enlist Factor Girl, Shazam and this timeline’s “Superman” or kinds Cyborg. That’s proper: Cyborg is the US most trusted hero in Flashpoint. The Strolling Useless’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan briefly performed Thomas Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice and has proven curiosity in enjoying this model of Batman in a Flashpoint film. Nevertheless, with Robert Pattinson set to be launched because the character a yr previous to The Flash, why would the DCEU debut an alternate model of him performed by one other actor already? Appears unlikely.
In Flashpoint Surprise Girl And Aquaman’s Worlds Are At Warfare
The predominant incident that makes the Flashpoint timeline probably the most regarding is there’s a huge struggle happening between Surprise Girl’s world of Themyscira and Aquaman’s kingdom beneath the ocean of Atlantis. Realizing how highly effective every of those locations are from their big-screen introductions in 2017’s Surprise Girl and 2019’s Aquaman, in the event that they each clashed it might be disastrous. In Flashpoint, the struggle results in the loss of life of thousands and thousands of individuals and each Aquaman and Surprise Girl are caught up defending their very own lands.
That is an particularly fascinating facet of Flashpoint as we speak with Surprise Girl and Aquaman being probably the most profitable entries into the DCEU to this point. To see these worlds go to struggle in a film can be nothing wanting epic and could possibly be a great excuse for the universe to function on a grander and interconnected scale since The Flash finally ends up erasing that timeline as Flashpoint involves an finish.
Kal-El By no means Turns into Superman
In an extra shakeup for the DC Universe, Flashpoint readers be taught that when Kal-El’s ship landed to Earth from Krypton it falls into the palms of the U.S. authorities in Metropolis as an alternative of Smallville, Kansas. Clark Kent by no means will get the type upbringing on a farm, turns into a reporter or meets Lois Lane. He by no means turns into Superman. When he’s launched in Flashpoint, he’s very weak and imprisoned for a lot of his life.
The concept of Superman having ties to Flashpoint is particularly fascinating for Henry Cavill’s big-screen character since his storyline that started with Man of Metal and ended with Justice League has been tied up at Warner Bros for a while. If there’s a spot for Cavill’s Superman to make a return or be given a reset, The Flash is the place to do it – seemingly with a totally new tackle Superman’s alternate timeline.
Reverse-Flash Is The Principal Villain To Seem In Flashpoint
Flashpoint has a singular twist to it as a result of it entails Barry Allen’s best foe however he’s technically not the villain of the story. Barry is. For a lot of Flashpoint, he believes Eobard Thawne/Professor Zoom to be the speedster behind the brand new timeline. However in a surprising twist, when Barry confronts Zoom we be taught that it was Barry who traveled again in time and altered issues for the more severe in an effort to vary the incident of his mom’s loss of life.
Barry did return in time in an effort to cease Reverse-Flash from committing the homicide and ended up folding your complete Velocity Drive into himself to cease him. There’s a helpful lesson available right here concerning the concept of wanting to vary the previous in an effort to carry one’s family members again. Even when Flashpoint doesn’t go as far as to incorporate the alternate origins of Batman or Superman or the struggle between Surprise Girl and Aquaman, Barry’s odds with Reverse-Flash feels central sufficient to his origin story to function an ideal villain for his standalone debut.
There’s the fundamentals of Flashpoint to know as The Flash is predicted to start manufacturing someday this yr. Which facet of the storyline would you prefer to see play out within the film? Pontificate within the feedback under and vote in our ballot.
