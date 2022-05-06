Everything you need to know about the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid: when and where it will be played

Liverpool y Real Madrid will play the final of the Champions League. After electrifying semi-final definitions, worth seeing and enjoying again, the English and Spanish teams will settle the most important trophy at club level in the world.

LIVERPOOL OF ENGLAND

Liverpool agreed to the definition after a brilliant performance in their area, where they ended up leading Group B with the ideal score, whose rivals were Atlético de Madrid, Porto and Milan. With six wins, 17 goals for and just six against, the Reds qualified for the eighth with 18 points and positioned themselves as top favorites.

On the way to the final, Jürgen Klopp’s team won 3-0 on aggregate against Chelsea (2-0 away), 6-2 against Benfica (3-1 away) and 5-0 against Villarreal ( 3-2 on the road). In this way, he reached the final for the ninth time, having won the trophy six times. The last? In 2018-19 against Tottenham, taking revenge for the definition lost a year before against Real Madrid.

REAL MADRID OF SPAIN

Real Madrid, meanwhile, also had a great performance in the group stage, where they finished top in D with 15 points. Behind were Inter Milan, FC Sheriff and Shakhtar. Merengue only lost on the second date, at home, against the surprising team from Moldova (1-2).

The march of Carlo Ancelotti’s team towards the final was from minor to major, although with historical deeds. He first came back from the series against PSG, where after losing 1-0 in Paris and 1-0 in Spain, in fifteen minutes Karim Benzema scored three goals for the final 3-1 victory. In the quarterfinals, something similar happened. Despite the great victory in England against Chelsea (3-1), at home they were eliminated with a partial 3-0 win. But once again, Rodrygo and Benzema, in the last minutes, gave him the classification with an aggregate 5-4.

The last semifinal match had the same outcome, but with the special seasoning that the cast that defeated was Manchester City. In one of the best matches in Champions League history, the Citizens won 4-3 in England. In Spain, the visit won 1 to 0 and eliminated them.

However, Rodrygo again, with two goals at 90′ and 92′, plus Benzema, in the first half of extra time, qualified the Spaniards, who with 13 are the top winners in the history of the Champions League. and return to the final after four years. The last one was in the consecration by 3-1 against, precisely, Liverpool for the 2017-18 edition

VENUE, DAY AND TIME

The Stade de France, Saint-Denis, is located north of Paris (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

It will be the thirtieth edition of the Champions League, current name since it was previously known as the European Cup.

As happened in the last edition, which was played at the Do Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, after the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was ruled out for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, the original venue for the 2021-22 arranged by UEFA had been the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

However, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, it was modified and the new stage chosen was the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis. The date is the same: Saturday, May 28. According to the organizers, Liverpool will serve as a local.

This stadium was built especially for the 1998 World Cup in France. However, the first game was the friendly played between France and Spain, on January 28, 1998. It was a victory for the locals with a goal by Zinédine Zidane.

It stands out for its proximity to the French capital, it is located north of Paris, and for the comfort provided by its public transport networks.

The field, home to the French national football and rugby teams, has a mobile platform (removable or retractable), which when removed reveals the athletics track. Alberta 81,338 spectators for football matches, being one of the largest stadiums in Europe.

It is the third Champions League final to be played at the Stade de France. The 2000 edition, with Real Madrid’s 3-0 triumph against Valencia; and the definition of 2006, that Barcelona beat Arsenal 2-1.

THE UPCOMING VENUES OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALS

2023: Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany.

2024: Wembley Stadium, London, England.

