Everything you need to know about the Club World Cup: teams, venues, fixture and tournament curiosities

The Club World Cup will be held in Qatar from February 4 to 11

Palm Trees champion of the Copa Libertadores was consecrated and got the last ticket to Club World Cup 2020. The contest, which brings together the winners of the different confederations and was postponed until the beginning of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from February 4 to 11 in Qatar.

Participants:

Along with the Brazilians, the teams classified for the contest are Bayern Munich of Germany (winner of the Champions League in Europe), Tigers of Mexico (as champion of the Concachampions), Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea (won the AFC Champions League), Al-Ahly from Egypt (he stayed with the African Champions) and Al-Duhail, as representative of the host country. Auckland City of New Zealand He had to participate on behalf of Oceania, but the group had to withdraw due to the pandemic and the quarantine measures required by the authorities of his country.

Bayern Munich will participate as champion of the last edition of the Champions League (REUTERS / Matthew Childs / Pool / File Photo)

Venues:

Qatar It will host the event again, as it did in the 2019 edition that enshrined Liverpool of England. The matches will be played in two stadiums located in the city of Rayan, which will also be used in the World Cup for national teams to be played in 2022: the stadium Qatar Foundation, with a capacity for just over 45 thousand spectators, and the stadium Ahmed bin Ali, with about 40 thousand locations.

Fixture:

The contest was supposed to start with an elimination round between Al-Duhail and Auckland City, but the New Zealand team’s loss gave up the key to the locals, who advanced directly to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals (February 4):

Al-Duhail vs Al-Ahly (key A – Qatar Foundation stadium)

Tigres vs Ulsan Hyundai (key B – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium)

Semifinals (February 8)

Bayern Munich vs winner key A (Ahmed bin Ali stadium)

Palmeiras vs winner key B (Qatar Foundation stadium)

Final (February 11)

Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 2 (Qatar Foundation Stadium)

* The match for fifth place will be played on February 7 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and the match for third place will be played before the final.

The Qatar Foundation stadium will host the grand final

Extra data:

– For the first time in history, there will be female referees at the contest. FIFA appointed three South American judges to administer justice. The brazilian Edina Alves Batista She will be the main judge of the shortlist that will participate in this prestigious men’s competition. She will be accompanied by her compatriot Neuza Back and for Argentina Mariana de Almeida as assistants.

– In this tournament you will start testing a sixth additional and permanent change, exclusively for cases of actual or probable concussions. In this way it will become the first international competition in which it is put into consideration to evaluate the results.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Palmeiras defeated Santos with a goal in the 98th minute and was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores

For the first time in history there will be referees in the Club World Cup: there is an Argentine among those chosen

Change 6: the innovation that FIFA will test at the Club World Cup