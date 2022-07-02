Everything you need to know about the Shin Chan game that has fallen in love with half the world

Since its appearance in a Japanese Nintendo Direct, this Shin Chan game has attracted the attention of players around the world, who have been asking for a worldwide release of the game originally planned for Japan. Now it will arrive in our country with a summer proposal just in time to beat the heat.

The February 2021 Nintendo Direct left us with one of those surprises that we only discovered by taking a look at the Japanese broadcast. There appeared a game called Crayon Shin-Chan: My Summer Vacation, which invited us to live a summer vacation with Shin Chanthe well-known character of the series that marked an entire generation of the nineties.

After numerous requests from very insistent players that reached the ears of its director, now the game starring the shameless boy will land in the West in just over a month, with a version for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch under the title Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher – The infinite week. It is published by Neos Corporation and developed by Millennium Kitchen, the studio behind Attack of the Friday Monsters! A Tokyo Tale, and is directed by Kazu Ayabe, responsible for My Summer Vacation (Boku no Natsuyasumi), a cult series for PlayStation aimed at the Japanese market. In it, we are invited to spend a summer vacation enjoying nature in remote settings of the Japanese country, something that will happen now but with the well-known character. How will Shinnosuke spend it? In this special I tell you everything that is known and excited about this new and colorful video game.

some beautiful graphics

If there is something that has attracted attention Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher since the first time we saw him, it is because of his beautiful graphic and artistic section. It’s true that being a game from a license like this adds up points, but Aso’s town in Kumamoto seems like an idyllic place to visit and get lost thanks to the hand-drawn backgrounds, and the characters integrate wonderfully with a cel-shading style very well done. As for the sound, it maintains some of the voices of the actors from the original series, and the themes for the soundtrack also seem very well chosen.

history and its mysteries

The adventure begins when Hiroshi, father of Shin Chan, has to attend a business trip, causing the Nohara family to stay with a childhood friend in Aso, Kumamoto. But when they arrive at Kumamoto Station, they find a surprise: a strange man offers them a camera even stranger.

With it, Shinnosuke will capture snapshots of places such as the beautiful Aso fields or the surrounding mountains, but one summer night he witnesses the appearance of a silhouette of a giant creature next to a smiling man who turns out to be the same as the one from the station: the Evil Professor. What mysteries surround the village?

Well-known characters… with a surprise

Apart from the Nohara family, with Shinnosuke, his mother Misae, his father Hiroshi, his sister Himawari and his beloved pet Nevado, we will meet the members of the Hinoyama family, who host our protagonist in a house that serves as a cafeteria. But there will also be the aforementioned Evil Professor, the inhabitants of Aso and some children who look a lot like Shin Chan’s friends de Kasukabe: Kazama, Nené, Masao y Boo-chan.

Minigames to enjoy the summer

In our adventure with Shin Chan we will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy a multitude of mini-games and activities spread throughout his world. A good way to say good morning is do morning exercise with the rest of the inhabitants before enjoying the wonderful gastronomy resulting from the specialties of the house. We will be able to freely explore a variety of environments that will allow us to do things like fishing or hunting bugsand before going to sleep who tells him not to take a good bath in the bathtub, as Shinnosuke used to do with his father in the anime.

eccentric activities and situations

Along with all of the above, in Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher we will be able to grow vegetables in the Granja Kurokami in the purest Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing style. Collecting them will earn us a bit of money, as Cafe Hinoyama, the local curry restaurant, and the supermarket are always in need of fresh ingredients. If we visit the news agency we will act as a journalist, being able to see what is published on the bulletin boards of the village, and by becoming friends with the owner of the Dancing Jiro bar we will also be able to DJ and mix the tracks of the game to our liking. We will even meet characters as characteristic as a descendant of a real ninja.

Dinosaurs in Shin Chan?

Beyond the beautiful Japanese scenery and the legends that hide the ruins of the place, we will have a secret base that only Shin Chan and his new friends know. There we will meet them and we will be allowed access to other small stories and activities, the most striking of all of them being the possibility of participating in dinosaur battles. But don’t worry, they are not real: children imagine them through the cards of these creatures that they collect by buying Chocobi at Kirishima’s store.

Crayon Shin-chan release date

Although the announcement has arrived at the end of June, we will not have to wait long to get hold of Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher. Its officials have confirmed that will be released in August this year on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, although it has not yet set a specific release day on the calendar. Yes we know it will count with texts in Spanish, as well as translations into other languages ​​such as English, Japanese, German or Portuguese. As for the voices, it is unknown if there will be any other than Japanese.