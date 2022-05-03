Everywhere From The Creator Of GTA V Reveals Details About His Ready Player One-Style Experience

Although not much information has come out about the mysterious game by Leslie Benzies, we do know that it will use the Unreal Engine.

It is possible that many of you do not know the name of Leslie Benzies, but this professional has positioned himself as one of the most important figures in the GTA saga. Someone who has not only been involved in the franchise as a producer, but was also the responsible of GTA V and its tremendous success. After this presentation, you will be interested to know that Benzies is now preparing an open world multiplayer that, with the name of Everywhere, aims to blur the boundaries between the real and the virtual.

Everywhere will feature epic narrative chapters, user-generated content and moreAlthough this premise may interest a good handful of players, there is still a lot of information to know about Everywhere. Until now, we only knew that Benzies managed to raise 42 million dollars to finance his game, but an update on his website allows us to know more details about this mysterious proposal. According to the analyst Roberto Serrano on Twitter (via VGC), we can now read that Everywhere will be a real version of Ready Player Onethe book (with adaptation to the big screen) that takes us to a dystopian future in which people live in a virtual world.

Beyond this brief description, Everywhere is listed as “an open world AAA game with a multiplayer experience that incorporates several chapters of epic narrative, user generated content through a virtual sandbox where players can create their own worlds, and a deep social and streaming integration“. Certainly a set of ideas that would capture the interest of any player.

What else do we know about Everywhere? Then little thing, because Benzies is playing mystery with his title. At least, we have evidence that he will use Unreal Engine and intends to take a step in the video game sector through a proposal of the most futurist. And while we feel that Everywhere was announced too soon, we’ll be keeping an eye out for more information from the developers.

