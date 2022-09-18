EVGA will stop making graphics and accuses NVIDIA of misbehaving as well as not being a good partner

The company has acknowledged that it will sell the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 at a loss of hundreds of dollars to be competitive.

The desire for the new generation RTX 4000 graphics is quite large. It is well known that NVIDIA has many collaborators and partners when it comes to selling your graphics. One of them is assembler EVGA, which seems to be unhappy with the alleged treatment it has received from NVIDIA.

EVGA will not manufacture NVIDIA or AMD graphics, but will continue to sell high-end stock at a loss It turns out that the company will stop making new graphics cards. Thus, EVGA has accused NVIDIA of a bad behavior and not being a good partner, as revealed by Gamers Nexus. Although there will be no RTX 4000 or RX 7000 from EVGA, it will continue to sell the existing stock that have. Of course, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 will sell them with losses of hundreds of dollars to be competitive with the Founder’s Edition.

The reason behind this is because NVIDIA didn’t tell EVGA how much it would have to pay to source GPU cores before publicly announcing the price of cards like the RTX 3080. This made it difficult for EVGA to calculate how much it would have to charge for its own products, built around its popular technology. JayzTwoCents ensures that NVIDIA prioritized handing over to journalists their graphics drivers before sending them to EVGA, and this meant that the company did not know how many GPUs they had to build.

NVIDIA’s response

An NVIDIA representative emailed The Verge about their relationship with EVGA: “We’ve had a great partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them on our current generation of products. We wish you the best Andrew and our friends from EVGA“.

We’ve had a great partnership with EVGA over the years. We wish them wellNVIDIAThe assembler has not responded directly, but has stated in its forum the following: “EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support in the current line.” In addition, EVGA in its forum wanted to say “thanks to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm by EVGA graphics cards”, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Despite these losses, EVGA has confirmed that has no intention of firing to none of your employees. EVGA also does business in other computer components like power supplies, motherboards, etc. In this way, the company abandons one of its greatest assets to focus on other projects.

Apart from this controversy, it is already known when NVIDIA will present its next RTX 4000 graphics. According to what has been leaked, it seems that you will have to make a hole in your PC because everything indicates that they will be huge. As an incentive, NVIDIA is giving us Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered as long as let’s buy one of their RTX 3000 GPU.

