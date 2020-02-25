EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 hybrid graphics card is at its lowest price ever

Buying a top-end graphics card isn’t affordable, and this deal doesn’t something to switch that. Alternatively, in case you’re going all out on a GPU, EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Extraordinarily Hybrid Gaming (11G-P4-2484-KR) is prepared as wonderful as a result of it’ll get, and the cardboard is lately on the lowest price I’ve ever noticed it.

The MSRP on this card is $1,499.99. Over on Newegg, it is listed for $1,249.99, and within the occasion you apply coupon code VGAPCJP974 at checkout, it is going to knock the related price all the way in which right down to $1,199.99. On peak of that, there’s a $50 mail-in-rebate available, bringing your worth all the way in which right down to $1,149.99.

Taking a look on the value historic previous, this card has usually provided for spherical $1,400 over the previous couple of weeks, and trended at its MSRP earlier than that. So whether or not or not you declare the mail-in-rebate or no longer, you might be coming out ahead with this deal.

Out of the gate, this card is configured with a 1,755MHz boost clock. That is 125MHz faster than Nvidia’s overclocked Founders Model style, and 210MHz faster than the reference design.

EVGA’s hybrid cooling decision is what paves the way in which through which for an aggressive overclock. The cardboard sports activities actions an air cooling shroud, nonetheless moreover it is hooked up to an 120mm all-in-one liquid cooler for further cooling with little fuss. Beneath all of it sits a 19-power part design, which essentially method this card was as soon as constructed for the trials of overclocking.