Evgenia Markovna Albats, symbol of Russian independent journalism: “70% of the oligarchs no longer support Putin and many expect a coup”

Evgenia Markovna Albats, the doyen of Russian independent journalism, joking with colleagues at an anti-war protest in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square in March. (Sasha Mordovets/Reuters)

Evgenia Markovna Albats is the doyen of Russian independent journalism. At 64 years old, she has the stripes to prove it. In the 1980s, she was one of the first Soviet journalists to report on the barbarities committed by the KGB. She also wrote harshly about conditions for women in the late Soviet era, and what it was like to give birth in a perestroika-era hospital plagued by shortages of everything from clean needles to running water. He covered the war in Chechnya, founded the independent magazine “Los Nuevos Tiempos” dedicated to investigating the corruption of the Putin government and, obviously, quickly closed. He worked for the Izvestia and Novaya Gazeta newspapers. And in between she had time to do a doctorate in political science from Harvard.

He also played a key role in opposition and as an activist within the Jewish community. She was a mentor to Alexey Navalny, the now prominent imprisoned dissident. She was also an adviser to Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the oil tycoon who spent ten years in jail for opposing Putin, and to Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Albats was one of the few independent Russian journalists who decided to stay and fight Putin’s imperialist ambitions. He felt it was his duty to stay in Russia and tell what was happening to his country while he was waging an unprovoked war. They censored her, they closed the magazine that she directed of her and they ended up accusing her of being a “foreign agent”. She finally had to run away. She crossed the Estonian border last week and arrived at the shelter given to her by colleagues in New York. Was when she was interviewed by her friend Julia Ioffe, the editor of Puck News.

“My sources and my lawyers told me that they were going to arrest me”, counted. “In June I was convicted of spreading information that allegedly discredited the Russian military by saying that they were shelling Kharkiv and Odessa and that there were civilian casualties. At the end of July I received three new civil indictments simultaneously, which is what happened to all of them right before I was arrested and sent to jail, I called an old source of mine, a retired KGB general. I thought, I’m older, I’m a fairly well-known person, they won’t arrest me. I asked his opinion and he agreed, so for a week I slept well. Then, a week later, the Ministry of Justice labeled me a foreign agent and the general called me and said: “Looks like it’s time for you to go.” I knew, given how long it took the others to be apprehended, that he was about three weeks old. So I tied up the loose ends and left 25 days later, crossing the Estonian border on foot.”

A new Russian massacre in the Ukraine. Hundreds of bodies dumped in graves in a forest on the outskirts of Izium, a city recently recaptured from Russian forces in northeastern Ukraine. (Armand Soldin/AFP)

Albats says that in the Kremlin there are many people who are very nervous about what is happening in Ukraine. Particularly since last week’s successful Ukrainian counteroffensive that recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers that the Russian invaders had occupied for months. It is known that the hardest blow Putin and his generals received was destroying your best tank division. At least a hundred tanks were destroyed or captured from the Russian 4th Guards Tank Division, the best armored formation in the Russian army and it will take years to replace it. Also are shaken by the new revelations of the Izum massacrewhere hundreds of bodies were found clandestinely buried and tortured by the Russians.

The war that seemed distant for the big Russian cities like Moscow and Saint Petersburg, is getting closer and closer. Until now, soldiers fighting in Ukraine were recruited from small towns and cities in the Russian Far East. The elites and the centers of power were not affected. The mothers receiving the bags with the bodies of their dead children at the front were very far from the foreign correspondents and everything was hidden by the nationalist propaganda managed from the Kremlin. But in the last few weeks, the effects of the sanctions begin to touch the privileged of the regime and the young people who until now had ignored the issue.

“Moscow is unbearable. He couldn’t stand being there. On the block I live on, I’ve seen the PriceWaterhouseCoopers sign come down and the Starbucks shut down and the office tower emptied. Even the faces have changed. They are completely different. Suddenly you see these fat men with beer bellies and T-shirts with Z’s on them. It’s amazing how quickly people have changed.”dice. “There is an absolute generational divide. There is, for example, the 35-year-old couple I met in Pskov. They are horrified by what is happening, but their parents are for the war and believe that the US government pays them to be against it. Meanwhile, their children are taught in school that the way to tell real information from fake is to go to the Ministry of Defense website and if the information is there, then it’s real. If it isn’t, it’s fake. They are desperate to save their children from the Russian school system”.

Vladimir Putin assured on Friday that Russia is in “no rush” to end its military campaign in Ukraine. He also maintained that the strategy of the Russian forces had not changed and that they continued to conquer territories. (Kremlin-AFP)

Vladimir Putin, the person most responsible for this divisive climate in Russian society and who ordered the invasion based on his imperialist ambitions, he lives isolated and begins to feel the criticism that comes to him from all the many who were unconditional until now. Various bloggers accompanying the troops on the front lines waving propaganda from the Kremlin and associates like the bloody Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, they asked Putin to defenestrate the military leadership for the failures on the front. And Putin himself even had to acknowledge this week China’s “concern” about the war in Ukraine in his first in-person meeting since the invasion with his most powerful ally, Xi Jinping. All of this has increased rumors in recent days of secret moves within the Kremlin’s corridors of power to finish off Putin before the war ends in resounding defeat of which it takes the country too many years to recompose itself.

“I think it is still too early, although it is possible that these movements are taking place,” Evgenia Markovna Albats said in the interview. “But if the Ukrainian army keeps pushing back the Russian army so successfully and pushes them back from Kherson and Melitopol, then they are well screwed. But here’s the problem: any blow needs a mechanism. You can’t have one guy from the elites call up another guy and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to cut VP’s throat.. It does not work like that. When Nikita Khrushchev overthrew Lavrentiy Beria, and when Leonid Brezhnev overthrew Khrushchev, there was a mechanism and it was the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. They could say: “Here is our collective decision.” Today there is no such mechanism. That is first. The second is trust. No one in Russia trusts anyone else. Hugo Chávez could enter his headquarters and say: ‘Comrades, we are going to take the presidential palace,’ and they would follow him. But such trust does not exist today in Russia, where public trust is in single digits. Putin will eventually be overthrown, of course, but it will probably be by his inner circle. It will be a kind of meeting.”

Journalist Albats believes that if the Russian forces do not end up fleeing en masse sooner, by the next Moscow spring, between April and June 2023, the situation will be serious enough enough for a definitive change to occur. And that it will be the very members of the elite created by Putin who will demand the cleansing of the regime.

One of the tanks of the Russian Fourth Motorized Division, which was practically destroyed during the Ukrainian counter-offensive in recent days, lying on one of the streets of the liberated Izium. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

“Coups are always the work of the elite, and the elite in Russia are millionaires and billionaires, people who got used to working and earning their money in Russia until Thursday, but on Friday they go to London or Nice, or to anywhere. All their children are there, in the West, receiving an education. All their wives are there and, above all, what are they going to do with their young lovers?”, he wonders.

“Then there is the fact that all cryptocurrency markets are closed to them, and all the guys in the FSB (the intelligence center) had a ton of money in cryptocurrencies. There were the national investment funds that had 7 trillion rubles invested because in 2019 Putin told everyone to bring their money home and invest in these investment funds and now they have gone to shit.”

-How many oligarchs continue to support Putin?

-“One of these oligarchs called me to complain that, literally, you can’t buy food abroad because your accounts are all frozen. Even Putin’s oligarchs – his yachts have been confiscated, his villas in Italy, too. When I ask them, what percentage [de los oligarcas] support the war? They tell me that at most 30% support it. That means that at least 70% are against it. Those are the people who understand that their life is simply over. That’s why I think this can’t last much longer. It will be a long and hard winter.

