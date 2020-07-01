‘Evil Dead 2’ Actor Was 68 – Variety

Danny Hicks, an actor who starred within the horror basic “Evil Dead II,” has died after battling most cancers. He was 68.

Hicks’ conference administration staff, Full Empire Productions, posted the information on Fb, writing, “Danny handed away at his house in CA. We love you Danny, relaxation straightforward my pal.”

In Sam Raimi’s comedic horror sequel “Evil Dead II,” Hicks performs Jake, a neighborhood who involves a nasty finish in an deserted cabin.

Earlier this month, Hicks shared he was identified with stage four most cancers on Fb.

“To all the folks that I by no means obtained to fulfill, and the 6,018 die arduous followers that loved my work. I’ve some dangerous information,” he wrote. “I’ve been identified with stage four most cancers. I’ve roughly 1 to three years to reside. However I gotta inform ya, I positive as hell packed an entire bunch of dwelling into my 68 years,” he added.

On June 25, Dominic Mancini, a pal of the actor who runs Full Empire Productions, gave an replace on Hicks’ well being, stating he spoke with the star who sounded “weak and exhausted.”

“I needed to convey everybody an replace on our pricey Danny Hicks. Sadly, it isn’t replace,” wrote Mancini. “I final spoke with Danny on June 16th. He sounded very weak and exhausted. He stated he was not sleeping or consuming attributable to being in a lot ache. I couldn’t maintain him on the telephone longer than three to four minutes.”

Mancini went on to share Hicks skilled a “dangerous fall” just a few days afterward June 18 and went to the ER earlier than being despatched house with hospice care.

Hicks was born in Pontiac, Mich., on July 19, 1951. He appeared in 36 films, together with “Intruder” “Darkman” and the 2004 “Spider-Man 2,” all three of which have been directed by Raimi. He additionally appeared in movies equivalent to “Darkman,” “Wishmaster” and “My Title is Bruce.”