‘Evil Dead 2’ Star Danny Hicks Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis – Variety

Danny Hicks, who performed Jake in “Evil Dead 2,” revealed that he’s been identified with stage 4 most cancers and has roughly one to 3 years to reside.

Hicks made the announcement on his Fb web page on Friday morning.

“To the entire those that I by no means obtained to satisfy, and the 6,018 die arduous followers that loved my work. I’ve some unhealthy information. I’ve been identified with stage 4 most cancers. I’ve roughly 1 to three years to reside. However I gotta inform ya, I certain as hell packed a complete bunch of residing into my 68 years. I obtained no change coming again that’s for certain. And never too many regrets. Okay, gotta go. I’m gunna discover out simply what within the hell is happening down in that fruit cellar,” he wrote.

The fruit cellar that Hicks mentions is a reference to the ugly cabin cellar the place a number of bloody scenes happen in Sam Raimi’s 1987 horror movie. Hicks’ hillbilly character Jake activates the “Evil Dead” protagonist Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and meets his demise within the cellar. In an episode of the 2015 Starz sequence “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” Ash finds Jake’s skeleton and has a flashback to his loss of life.

“Evil Dead 2” was Hicks’ first main movie function. He continued collaborating with Raimi and appeared in his later movies “Darkman,” “Intruder” and “Spider-Man 2.”