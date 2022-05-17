Evil Dead The Game, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

With a genre as inexhaustible as survival vs. zombies or demons, it’s easy to think that everything has already been invented, but Evil Dead The Game has something to say about it with its asymmetric multiplayer game offer seasoned with a certain nostalgia for the horror movies of series B from the 80s. Simple, but addictive and with many references to the saga.

Maybe the Evil Dead movie –Infernal Possession in Spain- is not considered by many to be one of the best films of all time, but it is undeniable that it draws a large legion of fans who now enjoy not only the B-series genre to which it belongs, but also video games, especially the survival horrors. With which, before the release of Evil Dead The Game, it is not surprising that they eagerly awaited it while for the rest it may not be such a big deal. But far from being a title that only seeks to appeal to the faithful of one of Sam Raimi’s first films -and which almost coincides with the premiere of his latest film, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness-, the latest work by Saber Interactive It is a game that many more people can like in addition to those who are familiar with the ”classic” of the 80s and its sequels and spin offs.

It is a simple title in approach and mechanics but whose structure and playability are not heavy and it can give many hours of play and fun to survival horror fans looking for one with a multiplayer aspect. And I’m talking about all this in this analysis of the game developed by the Spanish division of Saber Interactive, a studio that just a few years ago was strengthened with the signing of a legend of first-person action, such as the veteran Tim Willits, creator of some of the great successes of Id Software. Precisely this great creative told 3DJuegos that Evil Dead The Game is faithful to his way of understanding video games and that he sought to “take a step beyond what was done with Doom in 2016”. And you will wonder how, considering that he bets on the third person and instead of the FPS style of his previous works. The answer is the rhythm.

A tribute to series B, survival horror and action

The action in Evil Dead has a very similar cadence to what we saw in the DOOM revival more than five years ago: a varied yet constant flow of actionspectacular “glory kills” or executions -as necessary from the playable in this game as in the case of the most recent Dooms- and all this crowned with a asymmetric multiplayer experience that is capable of offering a wide variety of playable and strategic situations thanks to the characters and demons that we can handle in the games. And as icing on the cake, set on the stage of one of the most beloved B movies in movie fandom.

The main premise of the game is as follows: we are Ash Williams, or one of the other protagonists of the Infernal Possession saga, and we must explore together with three players plus a great mapping to locate the Kandarian dagger and pages from the Necronomicon to close the demonic portal that is allowing Evil to possess people. During the games, They usually last between 20 and 30 minutes.we will have to equip ourselves with Shemps soft drinks to replenish health, amulets to withstand blows, “fire brooms” or chainsaws and other weapons to dispatch the Taken and watch over our own comrades and their fear. Because we are not alone, a fifth player makes up the enemy team and his job is to slow us down or make us spend the precious resources we find in the area and cause us to fail… or directly kill us.

For this, it will use portals to summon various types of demons, traps to increase our level of fear and own team members of survivors, or control some greater demon to attack us and empower the possessed who will constantly harass us. This is broadly what we are going to find in all the games that we play Evil Dead, but as incredible as it may seem, this simplicity that may seem repetitive does not feel like that at all. The variety of skills -both humans and demons- together with the size of the maps in the game and the randomness in the location of the objectives is a guarantee that each game you play is different from the previous one.

Every game you play is different from the lastHowever, the replayability goes beyond these factors, because to unlock the full arsenal of skills of each character we will have to play with him or her, or with the demonic variety that we choose throughout the games. When we finish one, regardless of the result, we will get points that will help us level up and that we can then invest in unlocking new skills or attributes for the character or demon with which we have played. To this we must add that during the game, in addition to the enormous amount of melee and fire weapons that there are, we can find bottles of Pink F -unique concoction typical of the film saga- that will boost our health, damage, resistance to fear or other statistics until the end of the game. In the case of the demon, as he scares or damages the other players will gain level which will allow you, among other things, summon up more powerful minions, lower the cost of their skills or improve their ability to detection of the players, since the two teams start in random positions and far from each other at the beginning of a match, adding more mystery and randomness to the game.

With which, it is understandable that Evil Dead is also compared to other greats of the genre such as Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th or Left 4 Dead, although -as Willits already assured- he seeks and manages to go further. But the best part of Evil Dead is its pace and its ability to tempt you with another game. The factors that I have mentioned before are important, yes, but it is the visual and playable spectacle of the title that hooks. If before I mentioned the executions as something worth seeing and enjoying in the macabre “dances” we do against the possessed, so are the graphics and sound of the game.

We get fully into its action thanks to a successful use of lighting and ambient soundThere’s a lot execution possibilities with the different melee weapons that we find and with an impeccable sound finish; my favorite for example is la palawith that ”clank” so satisfying that is heard every time you land a blow and with some great animations, within the bloody. The setting is another of the strong points of the game that recreates almost perfectly seen in the different movies and the Infernal Possession series, something that is undoubtedly already a guarantee for fans. But those who have not seen or do not know much about the films will also appreciate what this game offers. A very successful use of lighting and ambient sound makes us get fully into the game and enhance the scares that the demon player can give us with his psychological traps. The most skittish will have a “terrific” time. Special mention also to the titanic effort made by the developer and also the publisher -Boss Team Games- to gain access to the rights of the entire Infernal Possession saga -TV series included- to incorporate the elements and ”jokes” typical of the itself, and get a good part of the original cast -including the mythical Bruce Campbell– replay the characters that have already embodied on the big and small screen.

Unfortunately, the title is not without its flaws. Although from day one Saber Interactive and Willits swore and swore that it would be a title to be played eminently with other players, they did not want to leave out those who prefer to do it alone. For this purpose, there is the possibility of configuring a game in which we are ourselves and 3 other AI’s as teammates against the Demon. However, it takes away a lot of gracesince the chaos and confusion of playing with people is lost by having teammates who follow and protect you without taking the initiative, apart from we will not gain experience in this modality. Not only that, but we can’t play as a demon in ‘solo’ mode either, which makes it impossible to experience what the game is like from the other team but without other players.

Regarding the missions they promised, they are only six -in the absence of a seventh coming out in the form of DLC-, and despite the fact that they are very faithful to the original material from which the game drinks, they are no more than a kind of challenges not very tuned and that give us brushstrokes of the story and the characters. Their difficulty makes them excessively complicated; we will be alone and there are hardly any healing resources in them, apart from the fact that we do not have special abilities. I have personally found something frustrating, especially due to the fact that to enjoy the full cast in the rest of the game we are forced to complete them. Although this is all in line with what they promised, I think they could have done something better and more complete.

Despite these small blemishes, Evil Dead The Game has been presented as a very nice surprise for fans of cooperative multiplayer or asymmetric variety games, and based on a beloved cult saga. Of course, I strongly recommend playing it with friends or in a community of people focused on the game; You will enjoy it much more and you will learn it better. In any case, I can affirm that Saber Interactive has been up to of what he promised, with his head held high, when offering us this game.