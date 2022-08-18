Evil Dead: The Game announces a new survivor coming very soon with Season 1

The character will arrive next month along with free content for all users.

Lately, when games are released, they usually arrive incomplete because the developers want release more content with the passing of the months. With Evil Dead: The Game the same will happen because we will receive a new character which will arrive with Season 1 of the game.

The official Twitter account of Evil Dead: The Game has confirmed a survivor for the next month of September with Season 1. It’s about Mia Allen which will arrive as part of the next update. Saber Interactive has noted that survivor Mia is included in the Season Pass 1.

The next update will include free content for everyoneIt has not been the only thing they have announced, since they have confirmed free content for all: “Stay tuned for more news on the next updatewhich will also include free content for everyone”. Still, it seems that over the months the game will continue to receive new characters. The Evil Dead: The Game Season 1 Pass is priced at 29.99 euros on the Epic Games Store.

The game came out the past the past may 13th on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The latest update dedicated to The Army of Darkness to end the hordes of evil in the Middle Ages. If you want to know more you can read Alberto Moral’s analysis of Evil Dead: The Game, which read like this: a direct and simple game who knows how to trap you in his bloody combat.

