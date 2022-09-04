Evil Dead: The Game dates the arrival of two new characters to your multiplayer horror experience

Both David Allen and Mia join the Saber Interactive game on September 8.

Although Evil Dead: The Game was published in the first half of 2022, in September of this year it will continue to receive content. we already knew that Saber Interactive It was going to incorporate new characters this month, but finally we know the specific date of arrival of the two chosen ones to the asymmetrical multiplayer title of Infernal Possession.

Mia and David Allen DLC Coming September 8As those responsible for the game have announced through Twitter, both David Allen and Mia will join on September 8, that is, on Thursday of next week. They will offer more details of both soon, but both will be part of a DLC package called Evil Dead (2013)free for Season Pass 1 owners.

In the movie, Mia was played by actress Jane Levy, although in the game they highlight that she is able to turn his own fear into harm and to have total resistance to demonic possession. His brother David Allen, played in the film by Shiloh Fernandez, will accompany him on the same day on the different platforms where we can find the game.

Saber Interactive’s latest work was published in May of this year and managed to reach half a million players in just five days, quite impressive figures for a video game of these characteristics. If you are interested in knowing how his proposal turned out for us, we invite you to read the analysis of Evil Dead: The Game that our colleague Alberto Moral signed at the time.

