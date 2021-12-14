Evil Dead: The Game will have a solo game mode, although its details are still few

The video game was delayed to 2022, guaranteeing users to be able to enjoy the game without partners online.

On the occasion of the confirmation of its delay to 2022, those responsible for Evil Dead: The Game assured that they were working on solo game options so that everyone could enjoy the adventure when their companions were not available. Now, from Saber Interactive, they have shared new details.

Through a talk with Geoff Keighley, Tim Willits, creative director of Saber Interactive, delved into different sections of Evil Dead: The Game, adding that there will be room for a couple of missions available to complete solo.

This statement does not match the promise made in summer, so PCGamesN contacted those responsible to find out more. “Players can team up with friends or play multiplayer accompanied by AI if you wish. There will be more information on this and on the solo side quests referred to by time in the new year, “said a Saber Interactive spokesperson.

Evil Dead: The Game will be available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in February, so it won’t take long to get to know the offer for solo enjoyment of what claims to be the best multiplayer experience in its field. Specifically, Saber Interactive invites players to join a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, creating, overcoming your fears, and finding key items to seal the rift between the worlds in a story inspired by the three original Evil Dead movies. , as well as in Ash vs Evil Dead.

If you want to know more, you can read the report From Doom to Evil Dead, a path in which blood, gore and action are eternal, published on 3DJuegos.

More about: Evil Dead and Saber Interactive.