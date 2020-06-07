Evil Dead’s Danny Hicks Reveals He’s Dying Of Cancer In Touching And Direct Social Media Post

Go away a Remark
Preventing most cancers sucks. There’s no sugarcoating that or making it sound extra agreeable. It’s significantly laborious once you get dangerous information associated to your most cancers prognosis, as Evil Lifeless franchise actor Danny Hicks did this week. The actor revealed he’s coping with Stage IV most cancers and the prognosis isn’t good. In reality, he is dying, however his response to the information is touching and dealt with in an admirable and brave means.
Danny Hicks is dying of most cancers. His prognosis says he may have someplace between one and three years to stay, however his outlook on his life, the place it took him and the place it’s going says lots. In a current Fb submit the actor was direct as he shared the information with followers, noting,
To the entire those that I by no means obtained to fulfill, and the 6,018 die laborious followers that loved my work. I’ve some dangerous information. I’ve been recognized with stage four most cancers. I’ve roughly 1 to three years to stay. However I gotta inform ya, I positive as hell packed a complete bunch of dwelling into my 68 years. I obtained no change coming again that is for positive. And not too many regrets. Okay, gotta go. I am gunna discover out simply what within the hell is occurring down in that fruit cellar. Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my good friend Dominic has within the retailer.
Danny Hicks, additionally usually credited as “Dan,” kicked off his profession in Hollywood greater than 30 years in the past with a task in Evil Lifeless II. He’s been within the enterprise for years, however might be finest recognized for enjoying Jake in Evil Lifeless 2, so when he introduced his Stage IV most cancers prognosis, he additionally talked about an Evil Lifeless reference to the fruit cellar, a location reference to Evil Lifeless 2.
Spoilers clearly, nevertheless it’s within the fruit cellar the place Jake meets his demise by the hands of Bruce Campbell’s well-known Ash character. Danny Hicks would later pop up in different Sam Raimi initiatives, together with Spider-Man 2 and Intruder. His current credit embody Dick Johnson & Tommygun vs. The Cannibal Cop: Based mostly on a True Story and Elder Island.
Nonetheless, Danny Hicks appears very pleased with his work throughout the Evil Lifeless franchise. He’s energetic on social media and infrequently shares throwback posts reminiscent of this one along with his fanbase.
His co-star within the film, the well-known Bruce Campbell (who can also be usually energetic on social media), reached out to retweet data about Danny Hicks, who presently has a retailer with merchandise set as much as increase cash with a view to assist the actor with medical bills throughout this robust time.
Cancer is a troublesome highway to go down and it’s one thing largely outdoors of your management. Mainly the one factor you possibly can management is your response to what’s occurring to you and Danny Hicks looks like he has a powerful outlook and lots of dwelling nonetheless to do. Right here’s wishing him the most effective as he embarks on this journey.
