Evil West date and trailer: if you are looking for a shooter to slaughter vampires, this is your video game

Flying Wild Hog, authors of Shadow Warrior 3, are in charge of this visceral action and shooting title.

Flying Wild Hog is still determined to leave us breathless with its fast-paced combat and gunfights after the remarkable Shadow Warrior 3. In this sense, today we have received a new trailer for Evil West, an action and third-person shooter video game announced at the end of 2020, but that its development has continued smoothly, so much so that its authors can date its launch for this year.

More specifically, and under the Focus Entertainment edition, Evil West is expected to hit stores for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One this September 20, having guarantees for a premiere in physical format on Sony and Microsoft consoles. It is also known that it will arrive with voices in English and texts in spanish.

Eradicate the vampire menace and save America!Focus EntertainmentWhat can be said about Evil West? Just look at its latest trailer, with both cinematic footage and gameplay in which you can see a proposal heir to the talented Polish studio where hordes of enemies can be massacred with a wide range of weapons and skills at the user’s disposal. “As one of the last agents of a top secret institution dedicated to hunting vampires, you are humanity’s last line of defense against a deep-seated terror now emerging from the shadows. Rise up and become a superhero of the Wild West, eradicate the vampire menace and save America!

Flying Wild Hog sells a shooter with visceral and explosive combat where he uses an arsenal in which he excels the lightning gauntlet, which we can see in the trailer. Like previous developments from the Warsaw team, Evil West will allow players to hunt down bloodthirsty monstrosities in style. alone or cooperatively with a friendwhile progressing through a narrative campaign.

Until September 20th there are still more than three months to go, so we invite you to take a look at the review of Shadow Warrior 3 which read like this: “a shooter with a lot of personality that surprises with the color and beauty of its settings, the fantastic design of its demons and the fast-paced action”

3D Games Discord

More on: Evil West, Flying Wild Hog, Focus Home Interactive and Release Dates.