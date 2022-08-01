EVO 2022 warms up with a live PlayStation show: this will be EVO Lounge Live Show

The fighting game-focused event confirms the presence of Warner Bros. Capcom, Bandai Namco and more.

Last year we were left without the EVO 2021 Showcase due to the ravages of the pandemic, but everything indicates that everything will return to normal with the face-to-face edition of 2022. PlayStationwhich bought the event and pushed the tournaments online during a time plagued by the coronavirus, is already gearing up for the fighting game festival with a special program: Evo Lounge Live Show.

The EVO Lounge will cover all the contents of the eventThis initiative celebrates the return of the EVO to the face-to-face format through a show that will cover all event content: “The Evo Lounge will feature top-tier curated show coverage, support updates, player interviews, and exciting content and reveals from developers and publishers, such as Arc System Works, Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK y Bandai Namco Entertainmentas well as all the latest on the scene with pro gamers and commentators,” the PlayStation statement read.

In this way, from PlayStation they encourage us to connect to their YouTube and Twitch channels to follow the Evo Lounge Live Show, which will be broadcast from Las Vegas. The broadcast will be active during the August 5 and 6but it should be remembered that EVO 2022 will put fans of the fighting genre to the test from August 5 to 7.

For now, we already know that EVO 2022 will have up to nine video games, which includes five debut titles in the event. However, it should be remembered that this year’s edition will not feature the presence of Super Smash Bros., as Nintendo has decided withdraw from the festival without sharing their reasons.

More about: EVO, EVO 2022 and PlayStation.