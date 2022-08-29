Evo Morales’ cell phone was stolen in Bolivia and the Police launched a mega-operation to prevent his information from being leaked

Evo Morales at the campaign event on Sunday (@EDelCastilloDC)

Evo Morales suffered the theft of his cell phone this Sunday in a campaign event, for which he ordered a mobilization of the police officers present at the scene to try to recover the device and prevent the leak of sensitive information.

The former Bolivian president, accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency, Marianela Prada, and the Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, participated in the closing of the campaign of Rufino Correa, the MAS mayoral candidate for the municipality of La Guardia, in Santa Cruz.

According to El Deber, around 8:30 p.m. the equipment was reported stolen, for which the deployment of the police was ordered.

The newspaper detailed that the national commander of the Police, Orlando Ponce, gave the instruction so that intelligence agents, from the Department of Criminal Analysis and Intelligence (DACI) and all the units carry out “a desperate search”.

(Reuters/File)

The mobilization was such that agents who were on rest were forced to participate, according to officials on condition of anonymity who expressed their discomfort with the order.

Police sources indicated that There is fear about the access that those who stole the cell phone could have to the information and contacts that Morales maintains, and they did not confirm if the equipment was password protected. Thus, in the ruling party there is growing concern about possible leaks of messages or images of the former president, both of a private and governmental nature.

